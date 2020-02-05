advertisement

Uganda Premier League

Tooro United FC versus Wakiso Giants FC

St. Paul National Seminary Site, Fortportal

Wednesday 05-02-2020 at 4.30 p.m.

Tooro United FC will be desperate for victory by hosting Wakiso Giants FC on Wednesday.

Muhammad Kiseka’s team have played nine championship games without a win since defeating Mbarara City FC on November 3, 2019.

Since the second round, they have only collected two points in five games, drawing 1-1 with URA FC and Maroons FC.

This poor form made them fall in the relegation zone with only 16 points accumulated in 20 games.

With the passage of time, Kiseka and her accusations know that they must start winning, otherwise they could suffer a very first relegation in the second level.

However, Kiseka is optimistic that her team will start winning games again and avoid falling at the end.

“Let’s put aside the points we lost in the conference room, but you’ve seen improvement lately,” said Kiseka.

“We only lost one field game which was an away game against KCCA where we also had a good performance, so we hope to win games because we have a fighting spirit and I know that we will survive. “

In five second-round games, car dealerships lost to Onduparaka and Kyetume leading the 1-0 loss to KCCA FC.

Defeats for Onduparaka and Kyetume were in the conference room after Tooro failed to produce licensed players and used one that was ineligible, respectively.

The team has been troubled by huge spells during the season and has yet to sort everything out.

Most of their new players have not yet acquired licenses and may miss a few on Wednesday.

For Wakiso, they have also been average since the start of the season.

In their five games in the second round so far, they have only collected five points.

However, they haven’t lost any of their last three games, winning one and shooting the other two.

Their last game was a 1-1 home draw against Bright Stars FC.

Wednesday’s game will be Wakiso and Tooro’s second game, the first ending 1-0 for the Purple Sharks with a second half goal from Viane Sekajugo.

The other game on Wednesday

-Bright Stars FC vs BUL FC at 4.30 p.m.

