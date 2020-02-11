advertisement

Tooro United FC have just won a 2-1 victory against Wakiso Giants FC in the league. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Cup – Phase 32

Kansai Plascon vs. Tooro United FC

Bishop SS, Mukono

Tuesday, 11-02-2020 at 4 p.m.

Tooro United FC have had an unforgettable season and we can be forgiven for wanting it to end as soon as possible.

After finishing 3rd in the 2018/19 campaign, car dealerships struggled on and off the field.

Coaches, players, and other key staff departing at the tie-downs, this was Tooro United.

However, they have a chance to smile in the end if they can go all the way and win a very first Uganda Cup.

Tuesday, they will be at Kansai Plascon at the Bishop SS Grounds in Mukono in the hope of reaching the round of 16.

However, they do have some injury issues that they will have to overcome in order to get the job done.

Captain Willy Kavuma still has no ankle problem while top scorer Yafesi Mubiru is also injured. Mubiru was injured in a 2-1 victory over Wakiso Giants FC last week after scoring both goals.

The only good news coming out of the treatment room is that Charles Musiige and second-choice goalie Michael Nantamu are ready for the game after overcoming injuries and illnesses.

Speaking before the game, Tooro head coach Muhammed Kiseka believes his team is aiming for victory after improving with each game.

“We are in good shape before the Cup game,” said Kiseka.

“We want to win the game and I am confident we will because we have improved with each successful match.”

Tooro United is improving day by day.

After losing six games and a draw in seven games, they have now lost four times less taste (W2 D2).

One such victory came against Star Light as Kiseka’s team advanced to the round of 16 after a 3-2 victory.

The other was in his last outing, taking care of Wakiso Giants FC 2-1 at Fortportal.

Last season’s streak ended with a 4-2 loss to Wakiso in the round of 16.

For Kansai Plascon, they hope to cause an upheaval.

The Big League team defeated Soroti FC 4-0 in the previous round.

Tuesday’s other games will see Wakiso Giants FC at home against MYDA while defending champion Proline FC will host Admin FC at Lugogo.

The complete tour of 32 luminaires

Tuesday, 11-02-2020

-Wakiso Giants FC versus MYDA FC @Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

-Proline FC vs Admin FC @StarTimes Stadium

-Kansai Placon vs Tooro United FC @Bishop SS

Wednesday, 02-02-2020

-URA FC against Nyamityobora FC @Arena of Vision

-Express FC vs Maroons FC @Kavumba

Thursday, 02-13-2020

-UPDF FC vs Busia Young @Bombo Barracks

Friday, 02-14-2020

-Dove FC vs Water FC @ Katushabe Grounds

-Mbarara City vs FHL @Kakyeka Stadium

-Bright Stars FC vs Free Stars FC @Kavumba

Saturday, 15-02-2020

-KCCA FC vs Bukedea TC @StarTimes Stadium

-Kitara FC against Luwero United @Kigaya Ground

-Light SS vs Bugamba FC @Soroti Grounds

Sunday, 16-02-2020

-Kajjansi United vs SC Villa @Mutessa II Stadium

-Kiboga Young vs Mvara Boys @CRO Grounds

-Kigezi HomeBoyz vs Kyetume @Kabale Municipal Grounds

-Spartans FC against Kataka FC @Mashariki Ground

ALL GAMES WILL START AT 4:00 P.M.

comments

