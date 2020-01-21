advertisement

Tooro United have now lost two games to forfeit. (PHOTO / File)

Tooro United FC have been the most troubled team in the Ugandan Premier League this season.

Car dealerships have seen a massive exodus of staff to the club since the start of this campaign with two head coaches throwing in the towel among others.

Recently, up to 15 senior players have refused to resume training until their salary arrears are paid.

They are currently under their third coach to Muhammad Kiseka who has been in charge of two UPL games.

His first was a 1-1 draw against Kyetume FC before losing 1-0 to KCCA FC.

But the point won at Kyetume is no more.

It was after the Uganda Football Federation (FUFA) Disciplinary Competitions Committee (CDP) decided that they had forfeited the match.

According to the CDP, it was stated in the referees report for the SUPL match between Kyetume FC and Tooro United FC that the car dealers have lined up an ineligible player named James Kasibante.

It is understood that Kasibante had no license to appear in the game, thus making it ineligible to participate.

After its findings, the CDP decided that Kasibante was not eligible to play the above game and therefore Tooro United FC forfeited the match.

It is also clearly noted that Kasibante obtained a license on January 17, but the match against Kyetume took place two days earlier.

This is the second game Tooro has forfeited this season.

The first was at home at Onduparaka FC on January 7 after they failed to produce licensed players for the match.

The CDP results leave Tooro United FC second with 14 points.

Tuesday night, they beat Star Light 3-2 at Amuria to advance to the knockout stages of the Uganda Cup.

