URA FC now falls to 5th place in the ranking. (PHOTO / URA FC)

Uganda Premier League

Tooro United FC 1-1 URA FC

St. Paul National Seminary Site, Fortportal

Tuesday, 28-01-2020

URA FC’s perfect start to the second round ended Tuesday after they pulled 1-1 against Tooro United FC.

The tax collectors who had previously collected 9 points in their first 3 games of the second round took the lead through Michael Birungi but were caught by the hosts with Charles Musiige scoring the equalizer.

After a clean first half, Birungi opened the scoring at 54 minutes with his second goal for URA FC.

However, 10 minutes later, Musiige responded in kind to raise the bar for Tooro United FC.

Tooro, who had only three substitutes that day due to licensing issues, insisted on recording his first point in the second round.

It would have been a second point, but the 1-1 draw with Kyetume was turned into a loss after the FUFA ruled that Tooro had used an ineligible player.

The case has been well-contested despite the fact that Sam Simbwa made the most of the ball.

The competition only saw URA FC captain Shafic Kagimu booked.

Each side made two changes in the second half but could not find a winner.

Yesri Waibi and Anwar Ntege were brought in by the visitors to replace Birungi and Cromwel Rwothomio respectively while James Kasibante took the place of John Byamukama for the car dealers.

The result leaves the URA FC in 5th position with 30 points in 19 games.

Tooro also remains second from the bottom (15th) with 16 points, one away from Proline FC.

Other games played on

-Kyetume FC 0-2 KCCA FC

-Onduparaka FC 2-1 Busoga United FC

-Mbarara City FC 0-0 Vipers SC

-Proline FC 2-1 Police FC

