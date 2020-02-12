advertisement

Tooro United have now won their last two games. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Cup – Phase 32

Kansai Plascon 1-2 Tooro United FC

Bishop SS Grounds, Mukono

Tuesday, 12-02-2020

Tooro United FC were forced to come under late pressure as they qualified for the knockout stages of this year’s Uganda Cup.

After starting on the best side, Captain Michael Kawooya put the visitors in front of an impressive header.

It was soon 2-0 for Tooro with the new signing of Nicholas Kagaba who put his name on the match sheet.

However, the Henry Kitegenya Vipers removed a goal for the hosts to ensure a tense final.

Despite Kansai throwing everything they could in half of Tooro, car dealers would keep to record a 2-1 victory.

Speaking after the game, Tooro captain Mike Kawooya said they will continue to try to win every game, although none is easy.

“It was a tough away game for a good team, but it’s what we expected,” said Kawooya.

“We know that none of the games will be easy, but we will try to win them all.

“Our goal is to win as much to go far in the competition and to repel relegation to the league.”

This is Tooro’s second consecutive victory after winning his last league game (2-0 at home to Wakiso Giants FC).

The other matches played on Tuesday

-Wakiso Giants FC 5-0 MYDA FC

-Proline FC 1 (5) – 1 (3) Admin

