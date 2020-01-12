advertisement

Kiseka was recently head coach of Bright Stars FC. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – Troubled, Tooro United FC have appointed Muhammad Kisaka as their new head coach.

The former Paidha Black Angels FC tactician is said to have accepted the conditions with the Kanyanya-based game and to assume them immediately.

advertisement

According to Kawowo Sports, Kiseka, who holds a CAF B license, was appointed head coach on Sunday.

He recently led Bright Stars FC at the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season in Uganda.

After a series of poor results, he was relieved of his duties on the side of Matugga and replaced by Paul Kiwanuka.

In Tooro, Kiseka faces a huge task of trying to stabilize a club that is currently in turmoil.

Earlier in the week, the acting head coach, Eric Ndifuna, decided not to see the unfavorable working conditions.

It was the club’s fourth high-level start after the resignation of coach Wasswa Bbosa, CEO Moses Tusime and PR Shaban Lubega.

On Friday, Tooro also lost their first UPL second-round home game o Onduparaka FC by forfeiture after failing to produce licensed players for the particular match.

To make matters worse for the club, up to 15 players have refused to fulfill their duties due to an unpaid salary of three (3) months and, in the process, have not traveled for the home match at Caterpillars.

It remains to be seen if the situation at Tooro United will change for the better in the near future, but I hope Kiseka can stabilize what looks like a sinking ship at the moment.

In its next mission, Tooro United will travel to Njeru to face Kyetume on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the FUFA technical center in Njeru.

They are currently 14th with 14 points in 16 games.

comments

advertisement