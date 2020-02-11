advertisement

Toonami’s co-creator and Senior Swim’s senior vice president and creative director, Jason DeMarco, announced that the Toonami anime block for Adult Swim will be cut to three hours as of February 29 due to higher costs.

DeMarco announced the following on Twitter: “Attention Toonami fans! A note on the lineup loss. In an effort to keep rumors and speculation under control, there is a small context here: A few months ago, our programming department came to us and asked how we feel when we take a break from the Toonami program. “

He continued, “In essence, after 5-1 / 2 to 6 hours, Toonami became too expensive and unwieldy to handle. Too many shows turn in and out, which is costing more and more these days. And frankly, our preferred length for the block is three hours. “

DeMarco then announced that the block would be reduced to three hours. He wrote: “So we’ll go back to the three-hour toonami for a while and see how it works! The block is expanded at regular intervals as new shows, Toonami originals, etc. appear. “

The Toonami co-creator then added, “In short, don’t worry! We’re not going anywhere. We have 6 (yes, six) shows for Toonami in production, including Uzumaki and Blade Runner. That’s all! Stay gold.”

He then confirmed that the block will be reduced to three hours, but added that it will most likely return to 3.5 hours “when something new is available”.

Toonami’s line-up for February 22 includes Dr. Stones Finale, Alicization War of Underworld by Sword Art Online, Demon Slayer, Food Wars, Black Clover, JoJo’s bizarre adventure: Golden Wind, Naruto: Shippuden, The Promised Neverland and Attack on Titan.

The lineup for February 29 includes My Hero Academia, Alicization War of Underworld by Sword Art Online, Demon Slayer, Food Wars, Black Clover, JoJo’s bizarre adventure: Golden Wind and Naruto: Shippuden.

What do you think of the reduction to Toonami’s anime block?

