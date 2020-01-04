advertisement

SYDNEY / MELBOURNE – Wildfires burned dangerously out of control on Australia’s east coast on Saturday, fueled by the influx of temperatures and high winds that had firefighters fighting to save lives and property, and authorities said conditions the worst had not come yet.

By the late afternoon Victoria had 17 fires rated at warning or evacuation levels and New South Wales had 12 estimated emergencies, with more than 100 burning across the state.

“We’re in for a long night and we’re still about to hit it worse,” NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said in an afternoon briefing. “It’s a very volatile situation.”

Authorities have said conditions could turn out to be worse than on New Year’s Eve, when fires burned down massive tracts of bushes and forced thousands of residents and summer vacationers to seek shelter on the beaches.

As the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) updated its emergency fire warnings, it consistently gave the same clear advice to those who had not evacuated the danger areas: “Too late to leave. Seek shelter as it approaches. fire. “

A fire in southern NSW was creating its own storm, said the RFS, which created new hazards as lightning strikes could ignite new fires.

As fires worsened, residents used social media to post pictures of the sky turning black and red from the smoke and glare of the fires, including in the Victorian town of Mallacoota, where about 1,000 people were evacuated from the sea on Friday.

The federal government announced an unprecedented call by army reservists to support firefighters, as well as other resources, including a third navy ship equipped for disaster and humanitarian aid.

Andy Gillham, the incident controller in the Victorian city of Bairnsdale, said the area had avoided the worst of the fires on Saturday, but stressed that this was an exceptional fire season.

“In a normal year, we would start to see the fire season start in a big way around the beginning of January and we are already in a million acres of burnt land. This is a marathon event and we look forward to being busy managing these fires for at least the next eight weeks, “he said.

* Click on the link to see maps posted by emergency services in NSW and Victoria to predict the spread of fires on Saturday: https://bit.ly/2QnjU9L and https://bit.ly/2sL7dfR

Below are the highlights of what’s happening across Australia:

* Temperatures reached 45C (113F) across much of the Sydney metropolitan area, with Penrith recording high of 48.9C (120F) according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Canberra, the national capital, recorded a temperature of 44C shortly after 4pm, which the prime minister said was a record for the territory.

* A late southeastern wind change expected on Saturday will reduce dramatically, but will also bring about 70-80 kmh (43-50 mph) of winds likely to fan the force and unpredictability of fires already have isolated cities, with major roads and highways being closed.

* In South Australia, two people died on Kangaroo Island, a popular holiday spot not far from the coast, taking the national toll from this week’s fires at 12. Twenty-one people remain unaccounted for in Victoria, out of 28 reported Friday.

* South Australian Prime Minister Steven Marshall said more than 100,000 acres of Kangaroo Island, about a quarter of its area, had been burned, but weather conditions have now improved after Friday’s fires.

* The first of thousands of residents and holidaymakers stranded on a beach in Mallacoota in southeastern Australia landed near Melbourne on Saturday morning after a 20-hour boat ride. A much larger ship, carrying about 1,000 people, will arrive on Saturday afternoon.

* Saturday’s focus is preventing more loss of life, authorities said. National parks have closed and people were asked earlier this week to evacuate large parts of NSW’s southern coast and Victoria’s north-eastern regions, magnets for holidaymakers at the height of Australia’s summer school holidays.

* The national death toll in the current fire season, which began in September, is 23, said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

* Morrison confirmed that his visit to India and Japan scheduled for mid-January had been postponed due to fires.

* More than 5.25 million hectares (13 million hectares) of land has been burned this fire season.

