A business conference in Singapore, which has been linked to a dozen cases of the new coronavirus, is not a widespread occurrence based on the information now available, an official from the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday.

Five British nationals in France, a Briton in Great Britain, three people in Singapore, a South Korean and a Malaysian contracted the coronavirus at the corporate conference held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in January and counted more than 90 foreigners.

When asked if the event raised concerns about people who were gathering amid the spread of the virus, Dr. Mike Ryan that the outbreak should not prevent “normal activities”.

“I think it is far too early and much more exaggerated to see the Singapore conference event as an extremely spreading event,” he said.

“But surely it is always a problem when people come together and separate, and risk management procedures have to be connected with that. But you can’t close the world either. The normal activity has to continue. “

A sign warns of temperature controls outside a building in Singapore’s financial district on February 10, 2020. (Roslan Rahan / AFP via Getty Images)

Meetings and gatherings should be “reasonable” and “well organized,” he said in Geneva, Switzerland, a day before a planned international conference at WHO headquarters. Experts working at the forefront would dial into the meeting to appear to stop another event in which the disease was being transmitted.

“We will not be able to say that there may be an infection related to nCoV, that we will cancel every event, otherwise we would cancel these press conferences,” he told reporters. with reference to the WHO daily press briefings. “Where’s the limit?”

He asked people to stay calm.

The business conference has cleared widespread concerns about the transmission of the virus outside of China. A British man who attended the conference then traveled to a ski chalet in France. On Saturday, the French authorities said that five other Britons, including a child who had contact with the man who tested positive for the virus, and seven others were isolated and monitored for the disease.

A view of the house where five British nationals, including a child diagnosed with coronavirus after living in the same ski chalet with a person in Singapore, lived in the French resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie in France on February 8, 2020. (Denis Balibouse / Reuters)

UK authorities said the five latest of their eight cases were acquired when the British traveled to France, as did the Spanish authorities, saying that the second confirmed patient had the disease.

Six other Britons who stayed in the chalet have given negative results, said French officials.

45 children and relatives in the region were tested for the virus on Sunday, and three schools in the region were closed.

English experts continued to strive to “closely monitor patient contacts in the British cases,” chief medical officer Chris Whitty said in a statement Monday.

40 cases have been confirmed in Singapore, including 19 patients who have not been to China in the past.

The program director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for health emergencies, Dr. Michael Ryan, speaks on January 22, 2020 during a press conference in Geneva (Switzerland). (Pierre Albouy / AFP via Getty Images)

Ryan said at the press conference that the results released over the weekend said that the incubation period could be up to 24 days – about 10 days longer than previously thought – that WHO had not yet changed its recommendations to fight the virus.

Such long incubation times can actually differ from the type of number acquisition. A very long incubation period can reflect double exposure, Ryan said, pointing out the events during the Ebola outbreak.

“When we investigate, we find that a second exposure took place a week later or two weeks later, and then the infection started,” he said. “So we have to be very, very careful when looking at outliers.” (3710, delete)

The mean incubation period, according to Chinese researchers in the article published in Medrxiv, was five days. The shortest incubation period was three days.

