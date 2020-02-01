advertisement

Charlotte, N.C. – Tony Stewart showed up dressed for the first time in his life.

Smoke wore a tuxedo when he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and the blue honor jacket is just a regular sports coat that isn’t understated enough to match the rest of Stewart’s outfit.

The mismatch did not last long. Early Saturday morning, when the guest of honor finally came high above Charlotte to celebrate in a sky-top lounge, Stewart had put on an oversized Oakley hoodie, baggy jeans, and sneakers. He was the only one who was present and did not follow the cocktail dress code.

Stewart barely made it through the door before the lobby became the reception line. The first was Joe Gibbs, who had taken Stewart into Hall 11 of the Hall of Fame a few hours earlier. Together with Bobby Labonte, the first winner of Gibbs’ five cup championships, this class was a celebration for an organization that Gibbs built from the ground up and highlighted with three titles by Labonte and Stewart.

There was “Coach” circling the lobby and sticking close to the door. Gibbs is now in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NASCAR Hall of Fame and may have been in bed hours before. Instead, he made small talk while waiting for his former problem child to walk through the doors.

It was the “Smoke Show” for NASCAR for another night when Stewart led the top regiment. From start to finish, he was the star of the introductory day, which started with a rocky morning rehearsal because his speech was rejected. Stewart only had a few hours to make a completely new speech because his original focused on photographs for which he had no rights of use.

“I was devastated,” said Stewart when he opened his speech on Friday evening. He could have given one of those typical monologues, but when he was on stage at the Charlotte Convention Center and admittedly nervous, he read from start to finish what he thought was the first time in his long career from a teleprompter.

He hadn’t had time with the new material to be confident enough to hit his sharp one-liners. His part was humble and self-deprecating, but Stewart was still concerned.

He deserved – as he always did – and laughed violently on several occasions, especially when the lifelong bachelor said, “Since it’s a family, it would be a pleasure if I didn’t have my own. I don’t have one thanks to all friends who were part of this trip with me. The short time and the sacrifice of these friends meant a lot to me. ”

Stewart is honored as “The People’s Champion” for refusing to switch from an Indiana Dirt Racer with a blue collar to a traditional star. He eats fast food, spaghetti-o comes straight from the can and avoids sports. He turns 49 this year, the fourth season since retiring from NASCAR racing.

Stewart vowed that he would no longer drive a sprint car after Kevin Ward Jr. died in 2014. This driver was killed when Stewart hit him on a dark stretch of upstate New York. Ward had stepped out of his own crashed vehicle and approached Stewart’s car, a fatal decision, but Stewart was not prosecuted.

Ward’s death left Stewart in deep depression, essentially marking the end of his competitive NASCAR career. He had already returned from a devastating broken leg that had cost him the end of the 2013 season. Stewart only won one cup race in his 2016 farewell season after Ward’s death.

When he was finished as a NASCAR driver and left his role as co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing as the only real connection to the stock car series, he returned to his roots. He moved from North Carolina to spend more time in his bespoke retreat in Indiana. And he started driving sprint cars again.

Now he is busy every week, racing across the country and driving his bus himself if necessary. It’s just like when Stewart was broke and had to rely on his parents to figure out how to finance his career.

“My parents made so many sacrifices to give me the opportunity to drive go-karts and then dwarfs and sprint cars. I didn’t know it at the time, but they mortgaged the house so I could race, ”said Stewart. “There is no financial planner in the world who would say,” This is a good idea. “But they did it because they believed in me.”

So there was Nelson Stewart, who was still racing until the 1970s and waited long after midnight for his son to come to the party. When Stewart had finally made it, his father waited patiently only 10 meters through the door on the edge of the circle that formed around his son. Gibbs was one of the first greeters to express his wishes before going home immediately.

Friends, colleagues, former teammate Denny Hamlin, everyone stopped at the main attraction. When Stewart turned and finally noticed his father, the two hugged. It was short. Then Nelson Stewart went home.

These are the times when Tony Stewart – sociable, committed, humorous – gives up his vigilance and shines. It was his night, his time, and the group of people who wanted to get to grips with smoke grew.

It is unique, the modern A.J. from NASCAR. Foyt, and there will probably never be another like Stewart: the triple NASCAR champion and the new Hall of Famer.

