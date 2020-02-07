advertisement

RICH-LISTER Tony Quinn has another sweet deal up his sleeve.

Mr. Quinn has launched his luxurious Main Beach apartment after killing $ 175 million by selling legendary Lolly icon Darrell Lea.

The listing occurs four months after the entrepreneur splashed $ 3.4 million on a retreat course in Byron Bay.

Proof of property evidence shows that the Quinn family bought the three-bedroom apartment in the Axis building at Main Beach in 2006 for $ 2.62 million.

Ray White prestige agent Jackson Paradise markets the 320 square meter property and said its seller was “motivated to sell”.

“It is a very luxurious apartment on the 19th floor,” said Mr. Paradise.

“There are five massive balconies and a breathtaking view of the sea and the hinterland.

“Tedder Ave, some of the Gold Coast’s best beaches, a selection of cafes and restaurants, and Main Beach Central Station are a short walk away.”

The residence has three bedrooms and a home office.

Mr. Quinn made his fortune with his family’s VIP Petfoods empire and sold it for $ 410 million in 2015.

This was followed by the sale of Darrell Lea to Quadrant Private Equity worth $ 200 million earlier this year.

Mr. Quinn is a regular visitor to New Zealand, but informed the bulletin in January that he had hoped to spend more time in his Byron Bay Retreat.

The family runs motorsport facilities and other companies, including the popular Game Over entertainment center in Helensvale.

They have been an important factor in the Gold Coast real estate scene over the years.

The Quinn family sold an Art Deco-style mansion on Tamborine Mountain in 2016 for $ 5.5 million and also owned property at Broadbeach Waters.

