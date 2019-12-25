advertisement

Tony McEvoy is still bamboozled from Ef Troop’s first start for his stable.

The former Brisbane sprinter started a $ 6 show for McEvoy in Ballarat at 1100m and flopped.

However, the coach’s opinion of the four-year-old gelding was confirmed the next time he started when he won the 1200m Christmas stake in Morphettville.

“I brought him to Ballarat with confidence, but like many other horses that day, they struggled with the course for some reason and ran badly, but then won,” said McEvoy.

“I was a bit flabby afterwards, but he recovered with a really good win at the Christmas Stakes.”

On Thursday in Caulfield, Ef Troop will try to win another Christmas event (1200m).

media_cameraEf Troop welcomes you to Morphettville. Image: Atkins Photography

“I think he’s suitable for this race. He won a stakes race at the last start and is still on the minimum weight,” said McEvoy.

The four-year-old gelding by Spirit Of Boom won with great success in Adelaide and started with $ 2.40 as a favorite.

He has a $ 2.50 chance of winning with TAB and McEvoy thinks the odds are right.

“He won a race in Adelaide just in time. He remains in a race, he has the minimum weight, “said the coach.” He is well drawn and I can tell you that he did not go back. “

McEvoy wants to extend Ef Troop in the distance and will have his next start in the Chester Manifold Stakes (1400m) in Flemington on January 11th after Thursday.

media_cameraJeff Lloyd drives Ef Troop to victory on Doomben 10,000 Day in May.

McEvoy said Ef Troop came to his stable in excellent condition from Tony Gollan, the Queensland coach, after Connections decided the gallop pro needed a change of scene.

Since Melbourne’s McEvoys driver Luke Currie is unavailable, Adelaide-based Hoop Barend Vorster flies to Melbourne to work with Ef Troop.

Vorster, who was third in the Premier League of South Australian jockeys, was already successful in Melbourne but will be racing in Caulfield for the first time.

In other stable news, McEvoy, his Group 1 winner at Winterbottom Stakes, Hey Doc, said he was on hold.

The sprinter is expected to make its next start at Australia Stakes at the Valley on January 24th.

McEvoy said his star mare, Group 1, Sunlight, had recovered well after a bone chip removal operation.

“She will rest in a box for three weeks and then start doing light exercises,” he said.

