Tony Finau took five shots on the last nine and secured a lead over Webb Simpson, who celebrated a hole in the third round of the Phoenix Open on Saturday.

Finau, a big fan of the late Kobe Bryant, settled in three birdies and an eagle in five holes to shoot a sizzling nine-under-62 under a crystal-clear sky, and went to 16-under-197 for a second PGA -Tour victory.

“I treated myself to a lot of looks and used these looks,” said Finau, who had four birdies on the first nine between the 12th and 16th holes before the key run and had an eagle on the par-five-13 course. told PGA Tour Radio.

He also had a birdie on the 16th hole when he wore his Bryant Lakers jersey and narrowly missed another on the 17th in a bogey-free round.

“I had the perfect number for a sand wedge and I’m shooting straight at the pin,” Finau told CBS Television.

“Damn close. That would have been pretty cute with the Kobe jersey. But I like that shot. That was pretty nice. “

Simpson, whose ace came on the 12th, was stuck with Finau until a bogey had left him on the 17th at seven under 64 for the day.

“Somehow it turned out to be a disaster,” Simpson said of his game at 17.

He called the hole-in-one “perfect seven irons, 180 meters”, which he did not see falling.

Simpson also had a bogey on seven to go with seven birdies and the ace.

The second round leader J.B. Holmes (70) and his American compatriot Hudson Swafford (66) were in third place with 14: 199 against Xander Schauffele (66), Adam Long (66) and Scott Piercy (68).

Holmes, who was a blow ahead of Wyndham Clark after Friday’s game, finally got up after an up and down lap. He drove past the day after his third bogey on the 12th, but collected birdies on the 14th and 15th to hunt him.

Clark shot seven shots off the pace after a three-over-74 that included four bogies and a birdie.

Collected results and totals for round 3 of the USPGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open (USA, unless otherwise stated, par 71):

197 Tony Finau 69 66 62

198 Webb Simpson 71 63 64

199 J. B. Holmes 64 65 70, Hudson Swafford 66 67 66

200 Xander Schauffele 67 67 66, Adam Long 66 68 66, Scott Piercy 67 65 68

201 Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 65 66 70, Mark Hubbard 69 68 64

202 Nate Lashley 66 67 69

203 Luke List 70 69 64, Max Homa 72 67 64, Jon Rahm (Spa) 67 68 68, John Huh 71 66 66, Tom Hoge 65 71 67

204 Wyndham Clark 61 69 74, Branden Grace (Rsa) 67 67 70, Collin Morikawa 69 67 68, Billy Horschel 63 68 73, Bubba Watson 69 66 69

205 Justin Thomas 68 68 69, Brandon Hagy 67 69 69, James Hahn 69 67 69, Keith Mitchell 68 67 70, Matt Kuchar 68 70 67, Russell Knox (Sco) 71 67 67, Harris English 65 72 68

206 Daniel Berger 69 71 66, Danny Lee (Nzl) 68 69 69, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 67 74 65, Harry Higgs 70 68 68, Gary Woodland 70 67 69, Patrick Rodgers 67 69 70, Brian Harman 71 68 67, Sungjae In (Cor) 66 72 68

207 Doc Redman 69 67 71, Bud Cauley 65 72 70, Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 71 69 67, Kevin Tway 72 67 68

208 Keegan Bradley 67 70 71, Charley Hoffman 71 70 67, Sung Kang (Kor) 67 72 69, Adam Hadwin (Can) 69 67 72, Rickie Fowler 74 65 69

209 JT Poston 70 68 71, Xinjun Zhang (Chn) 69 72 68, Jimmy Walker 69 71 69, Bryson DeChambeau 70 69 70, J.J. Spaun 70 71 68, Chesson Hadley 73 68 68

210 Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 68 70 72, Talor Gooch 68 73 69, Andrew Landry 69 72 69, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 69 66 75, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 70 71 69

211 Grayson Murray 70 68 73, Sam Ryder 71 66 74, Nick Taylor (can) 70 70 71, Brice Garnett 72 67 72, Corey Conners (can) 71 69 71

212 Martin Laird (Sco) 72 67 73, Kyung Ju Choi (Kor) 66 75 71

213 Denny McCarthy 71 70 72, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 71 70 72

214 Joel Dahmen 70 71 73

215 Patton Kizzire 70 71 74

217 Beau Hossler 68 72 77

