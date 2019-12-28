advertisement

Australian actress Toni Collette says her musician husband Dave Galafassi is lucky enough to be alive after being involved in a “devastating motorcycle accident”.

On Instagram, the actress of Muriel’s Christmas Day wedding posted a picture of the crash site near a rural property surrounded by emergency vehicles.

In her post, she publicly thanked NSW Ambulance and Toll Ambulance Rescue for saving her husband’s life.

media_cameraToni Collette and husband Dave Galafassi have been married for 16 years. Image: Kristian Dowling / Getty Images

“My husband recently had a devastating motorcycle accident. He is recovering slowly but well now. We are so happy to still have it. Without the work of the incredible people at NSW Ambulance and Toll Ambulance Rescue, this might not have been the case, ”she said.

“Thank you for your speed, clarity, your knowledge, your compassion and your commitment. You saved him and we cannot thank you enough. Yes, it’s a very Merry Christmas. Thank you very much.”

Hundreds of her social media fans wished her 16-year-old husband a speedy and full recovery.

media_cameraCollette publicly thanked the emergency services for saving their husband’s life. Image: Instagram

Collette recently moved back to Sydney from the United States with her husband and daughter Sage [11] and their son Arlo [8].

She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work on the television series Unbelievable and has released three films in 2020.

Originally published as Toni Collette’s husband injured in an accident

