Pop Sensation Tones and I quietly bought a house in Frankston.

The Dance Monkey The native singer Toni Watson is said to have paid around $ 800,000 for the spacious residence in the Lakewood Estate in an off-market deal.

The bag is considered one of the best in the southeast suburb and has access to a number of schools, shops, parks and a golf club.

The purchase crowns a remarkable rise for the chart topper who grew up in Mt. Martha on the Mornington Peninsula and sang in humble local pubs and bars.

She famously lived out of her van and then rented out a hostel in 2018 after quitting her retail job at Southland to move to Byron Bay.

A local real estate agent christened Tones and I “won a vote of confidence in Frankston as a safe, family-friendly and increasingly popular neighborhood”.

The buyer’s lawyer is believed to have recommended the artist to buy her in her suburb of the Mornington Peninsula, but she chose Frankston instead.

Your management declined to comment.

Her worldwide hit this week Dance Monkey

rose to # 1 on the ARIA single charts in the 24th week, making it the first Australian song on the top streaming platform Spotify’s prestigious global chart.

Now there is speculation as to whether the hit Tones and I played at the AFL Grand Final last year exceeded the Triple J Hottest 100 this weekend.

Frankston previously had a reputation for anti-social behavior and cheap housing.

In recent years, the prices and reputation of infrastructures, the best performing state schools and the increasing demand from seafarers and buyers of first homes have increased.

Andrew Milne, general manager of OBrien Frankston, said that real estate in Lakewood Estate provided “better capital growth and easy access to the city via the Peninsula Link” to its owners.

An elegant four-bedroom home on 19 Schooner Bay Drive had the property’s largest home sale last year at $ 830,000.

The bag’s apartment price record was set at $ 970,000 in 2018 by another four-bedroom house in a 1630-square-foot block on Brigantine Court, said Ray White Frankston director Ashley Weston.

“The property was one of the last to be developed in Frankston. It has approximately 1100 houses and is highly regarded and also very well maintained,” said Weston, who lives in his pocket.

At Realestate.com.au, Frankston’s average property price is $ 570,000.

