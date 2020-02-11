advertisement

In the past six months, Tones and me “Dance Monkey” has been the biggest song in the world. It broke records in the charts of their native Australia and just reached the top 5 of the US Billboard Hot 100.

The artist will try to build on her already tremendous momentum with a performance in “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

According to preliminary listings, Tones and I will appear on the February 20 show “Ellen”. The episode will also include a chat with Kate and Oliver Hudson.

As a reminder, all “Ellen” listings are subject to change.

