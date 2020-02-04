advertisement

Toms has teamed up with Marvel for a range of shoes that celebrate some of the greatest superheroes in the world.

The collection is available now and shows the powerful characters that Marvel has made icons in comics and on the big screen. These include Captain America, Black Widow, Spider-Man and The Hulk. The collection includes models for men, women and children as well as a high-top sneaker with Marvel logos. Toms’ signature Alpargate slippers, decorated with classic comic graphics; and character sneakers for the youngest superhero fans.

The partnership brings two companies together, each setting unique models for a better future: Marvel’s characters, if only fictional, conquer evil and occasionally save the world. And Tom’s altruistic look is built into his brand identity. In its latest Impact Report alone, the lifestyle brand said it has given away over 95 million shoes to date, and continues to donate $ 1 for every $ 1 earned to communities in need.

For fans of heroes and comfortable, affordable shoes, there’s Toms x Marvel collaboration for $ 64.95 to $ 119.95 for adults and $ 29.95 to $ 49.95 for kids. The collection is currently available on Toms.com and through selected retail partners.

