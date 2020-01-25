advertisement

St Johnstone winger Michael O’Halloran approved criticism of manager Tommy Wright against referee Euan Anderson in their 1-0 loss to Livingston at Tony Macaroni Arena on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old could not understand how match officials had managed not to spot two faults on him in the same incident that would have seen Saints receive a penalty – and the hosts reduced to 10 men – during the first half, while the match was still aimless.

It was a key moment in the competition and, speaking after the game, Wright asked Anderson to follow the example of his colleague John Beaton.

Beaton called Rangers manager Steven Gerrard to apologize for not kicking his team against Aberdeen in Pittsburgh last month and Wright thinks Anderson should do the same after his howler in West Lothian.

Whether the word “sorry” is the hardest word to say remains to be seen, but O’Halloran argues that Anderson deserves to be put on the spot.

“I thought it was a penalty – the initial challenge (by Ciaron Brown) was when I was pushed, then the goalkeeper (Robbie McCrorie) wiped me out,” he said.

“In real time, it was a big cry for a penalty. Coming back from the break, we wanted to get the three points. It’s disappointing because we had chances.

“We didn’t start the season off well, but we got on with it and we seem to be more solid as a team. However, we have to work on the score, because you will not go through each match without conceding.

“Obviously, the gaffer is disappointed with the result, but we will think back to see how we can do better, learn from it and put it away.

“The good thing is that the games are getting fast and fast now, so we have to look ahead.”

