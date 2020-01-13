advertisement

Tommy Pico’s poem “Feed” (Tin House) is, like a social media feed, a scrolling, constantly refreshing “now”, an adrenalized gift that contains many versions of the past, including the past of the feed itself . “The decline / is good and abundant, I mean 20/20 / clearly / the worst American / candy,” writes Pico. Its “recoil” extends from dead memes to old flames, from the etymology of the word “pet” to its own origins “on a food / desert, a grain / dust on the map of the United States” where “the average age of death is 40.7 years. It’s the deadly haste in “Feed” that makes her casualness terrifying. Pico, “agitated / looking for a nourishing territory”, is both death-defying and morbid. Perhaps Sylvia Plath’s simplest sentence is one of the most devastating: “I’m only thirty years old.” I feel the same thrill when I read Pico’s raw report: “I’m 34 years old” .

