Tom Queally, the jockey who led the great world champion Frankel to all 14 wins in his unbeaten career, will be jumping on St. Stephen’s Day in Limerick.

The 35-year-old driver drives two hurdle races for his father Declan, who trains both Allannahs Gold and Bee A Beneficiary.

Queally, a former master apprentice in Ireland and the UK, has ridden numerous Group 1 winners throughout his career, although he is best known for his partnership with Frankel.

The star coached by Henry Cecil was a champion in each of his three races between 2010 and 2012.

The other top winners that Queally rode include top sprinter The Tin Man and the extremely successful mare Midday.

Successes have become rarer in recent years, and in 2019 he had only 15 winners in the UK home. Queally had previously had a few national hunting winners in the UK in his career.

