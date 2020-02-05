advertisement

A bad day for Michigan State University was Tuesday night when men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo scolded the team’s fans for abusing players on Twitter.

Just a few hours after executive football coach Mark Dantonio announced his retirement (given a possible upcoming scandal), the Spartans’ basketball team lost to Penn State at home (75:70). It was the second consecutive loss in the US state of Michigan after a 1-point loss on Saturday in Wisconsin and the first home loss in this Big Ten season. Previously, the Spartans lost to Duke at the Breslin Center in early December. Due to the defeat, Michigan State was third in the Big Ten classification with an 8: 4 record (16: 7 overall).

After Izzo admitted that his team had contributed to his own defeat with sales, missed layups, and second chance points, he criticized the Spartans’ Twitter followers.

“If there are people in Michigan State who abuse some of my players on this damn Twitter … I’m sick of it.”

After the defeat against Penn State on Tuesday, Tom Izzo responded to criticism on social media: pic.twitter.com/KQgPwLCgHB

– Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) February 5, 2020

“I’m going to tell you something, people, and I really mean that with all my heart,” said Izzo during the post-game press conference. “If there are people in the state of Michigan who abuse some of my players on this damn Twitter … I’m sick of it. OK? I’m sick of dealing with what I have to do.”

Izzo has not indicated any players targeted by Twitter’s criticism, knowing that naming names could lead to further targeted abuse of social media. However, he mentioned “a child who was a 3.7 year old student and did more for this university than most of these people.” Maybe that could mean one of the players in Izzo’s squad. But fans are more likely to be looking for a star player, perhaps Cassius Winston. Winston scored 25 points, but missed a free throw and a three point towards the end of Tuesday’s defeat, which significantly affected the result.

“It was certainly not his fault,” said Izzo.

Cassius is clean. 🥶 @ MSU_Basketball comes up against Penn State on BTN. # BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/PPOU6GJr7a

– Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 5, 2020

“I’m pretty proud of the 550,000 alums alive,” the coach continued. “And it’s despicable that some of the things that came out about some of our people have contributed more to this program than most of those alums, or most of those people who sit behind a chicken keyboard.”

Izzo’s reprimand against Spartan’s fans on social media comes a week after Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reprimanded Blue Devils fans at the Cameron Indoor Stadium for mocking Pitt coach Jeff Capel, a former Duke star. The circumstances may have been different when Krzyzewski offended Duke fans and insulted “one of us”, but it was a very public demonstration of discontent with the followers. According to Izzo, other college basketball coaches may be against social media abuse directed at their players.

It was once a frowned upon feeling to criticize college players. Do not offend children who are still teenagers or who are only 20 years old. As Izzo said, direct outrage against the coaches. They are the ones who are paid a lot of money, they are the ones who lead and teach young men. But social media has obviously changed that feeling. Thanks to social media, athletes are more accessible than ever. However, this gives fans the opportunity to remotely abuse them, which they would never express personally.

Unfortunately, we are likely to see more of this Wednesday with high school students criticizing and insulting them for announcing where they want to play football on National Signing Day.

