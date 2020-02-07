advertisement

Although it was first announced three years ago, the long and painful journey of Ernest Shackleton’s biopic is coming to an end.

Variety reports that David Heyman, the producer behind the likes of “Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood”, “Marriage Story” and the “Harry Potter” franchise, has joined production and is now accelerated.

Hardy has been promoting “ Shackleton ” for four years and has a screenplay written by Peter Straughan, who previously wrote the 2011 adaptation of “ Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy ” and “ Frank ” by Lenny Abrahamson.

So far, no director has been attached to the film, and no release date has been set for this, but chances are things will start to move much faster than they have. been with Heyman attached.

It will also not be the first time that an Anglo-Irish explorer biopic has been mounted. Kenneth Branagh played Shackleton in a miniseries for Channel 4 in 2002, which won two Emmy Awards.

Currently, no release date has been set for ‘Shackleton’, but expect Hardy to tackle this after the release of ‘Venom 2’ later this year.

