Shackleton was an Irish explorer who led three expeditions to Antarctica. A fantastic actor with a fantastic story.

After facing the cool conditions in The Revenant, accepting the scorching heat on Mad Max: Fury Road and getting Peaky Blinders and Taboo dirty with our hands, we are sure that Tom Hardy is not afraid to film in unforgiving conditions ,

Well, the talented actor has to stay warm for his latest project as he will play Irish explorer Ernest Shackleton in a new biography.

Variety reports that David Heyman’s Heyday Films (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Marriage Story) will produce the film along with Hardy’s own production company.

In addition to his work as a producer, the star of Bronson and Inception will also play the title role of the explorer from Kildare.

After three expeditions to Antarctica, Shackleton was considered one of the main characters of the time known as the heroic age of Antarctica exploration.

During the Nimrod expedition from 1907–1909, he and three companions at 88 ° S, just 97 geographical miles from the South Pole, set a new record. After the race to the South Pole ended in December 1911, Shackleton turned his attention to crossing the Antarctic from sea to sea.

During another of his trips, Shackleton’s ship Endurance was crushed in the pack ice and he had to take his crew on a month-long trip at sub-zero temperatures until it reached firm ground.

For these accomplishments, Shackleton was knighted by King Edward VII and he was also appointed commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

Peter Straughan (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) is included to write the script, and the project is reported to be in early development.

