Carnage is just around the corner: Tom Hardy has confirmed that Venom 2 has finished filming … before deleting the Instagram post.

The much anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit movie is expected to appear later this year. Hardy’s Eddie Brock meets Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who is also known as the legendary comic super villain Carnage.

Andy Serkis takes over the chairmanship of Ruben Fleischer. Little is known about Venom 2 at the moment, but we know the shoot is complete (whether Hardy wanted us to know or not is another question).

The actor recently uploaded a picture of the film crew, probably with the emoji lettering “V2 Wrap”.

It is not the first time that Hardy has deleted photos on the set. One showed a dog saying “First day at work, good luck, buddy”, while another showed that the actor was sitting in a chair labeled “W3’R’V3N0M2 day one”.

Serkis doesn’t want to reveal much about the film yet, and Digital Spy at BAFTAs says: “I really can’t talk too much about it – I know, boring – but we’re shooting in 40 days and it’s really exciting. ‘

He added: “We have the great Tom Hardy, who is obviously the center of attention, and we are seeing some kind of deepening of the relationship between him and obviously there is a nemesis character and … that’s all I can say.”

The first film made an impressive amount of money (more than $ 856 million), but it wasn’t critical. It is currently 29% on Rotten Tomatoes, while UNILAD calls it our worst film of 2018.

