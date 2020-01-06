advertisement

Tom Hanks became visibly emotional on Sunday as he accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

The actor, who received the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for what he thought was his lasting impact on the film industry, had to take a moment to compose himself during his acceptance speech, especially when he paid tribute to his family.

“A man is blessed with a family that sits at the front – a woman who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is,” he said. “Five children who are braver, stronger and wiser than their old husband. And, uh, a loving group of people who did it to me to be away for months and months and months at a time. “

He accused a cold of his condition and at one point made jokes after choking: “It’s the cold that makes this possible. I swear, I’m not nearly as emotional at home. “

Hanks, eight-time Golden Globe winner, was nominated this year for the best supporting role for his work in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”, in which he played TV icon Fred Rogers.

Previous honorees are Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, Sidney Poitier, George Clooney, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg.

