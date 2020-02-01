advertisement

“It’s good to talk, without the lock we’re much more real.”

Fred Rogers was a beacon of human emotions. In his efforts to connect with a single child through the power of television, he taught generations invaluable thoughts about death, divorce, war (it is getting dark) and how to sharpen their feelings for the good.

His full optimism is the foil of the causal force in “A beautiful day in the neighborhood” – a heart-warming look at the fateful encounter of a journalist with a necessary good.

We were placed in 1998. Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys plays a fictional version of Tom Junod who wrote the article on which the film is based) is a powerful writer for Esquire magazine. So much so that he earns a reputation as an award-winning word-maker – but one with a cynical, repulsive advantage.

He suffers from an earlier trauma: When his mother screamed on her deathbed, his father (Chris Cooper) was useless. As such, their relationship is complicated, and each reappearance causes a rippling rage in his veins (more than normal).

However, he has to take care of another life: his wife Andrea (Susan Kelechi Watson) with a newborn son has also noticed his tired worldview. However, his life changed the moment his editor gave him a privileged assignment: a 400-word profile of Mister Rogers (Tom Hanks), the television host of the beloved children.

The film begins with Nate Heller’s sparkling composition in the melody of “Don’t you want to be my neighbor?”, A consistently recurring carillon. Hanks’ immediate appearance in the first few pictures is like a warm blanket singing the opening song and speaking to you (not everyone, just you) on the screen. Really, it’s more of a full-length appointment with Mister Rogers than traditional prose.

The director’s mastery of the material is evident with every prop-based transition. Marielle Heller uses the Make-Believe neighborhood as an idiosyncratic, sophisticated frame device for history, and reaffirms the constant notion that every development in Lloyd’s journey is a lesson to be learned. It is brilliant, brilliantly effective.

The relevant topic arises from a question: “Do you know what it means to forgive? It is a decision we make to free a person from the feelings of anger we have for them. Mister Rogers may be at the forefront of marketing the film, but this is a parable about Lloyd’s (and men’s) eternal struggle against resentment.

Our key writer is introduced as a career shark and talks about how his job gives history priority and has the chance to reveal the truth. It’s a virtuous first scene, but one that is rooted in the character’s deep-rooted distance from enjoying life. She focuses more on uncovering the falls of people he meets for catharsis.

Rhys plays it very well, clearly, but not intrusive with complex emotional ticks and an almost constant displeasure. The sound design also helps, and in times of conflict, a blurry, dizzying, high-frequency noise occurs through his headspace, often contradicting those who are trying to connect.

While his first meeting with Mister Rogers evokes a hint of admiration, the pig-like urge to dig up a polemical core of a headline is a recurring hiccup. “That has to be a burden,” he demands full public trust in the host. But again and again he encounters unshakable determination and creates a fascinating emotional battle between an unstoppable force and an immovable object.

The performance of Hanks resonates on a purely human level (especially in a quiet moment that breaks through the fourth wall) – more lively than the still real figure, but still nostalgic, its honest, divine sweetness has a general effect. The fact that he sometimes seems almost too nice isn’t a twee – rather it is a disarming indicator of the skepticism that is ubiquitous today.

The world shines around him. During Heller’s eerie, delicate replica of New York in the 90s à la Can You Ever Forgive Me? With his extremely cold color, Mister Rogers lights up every scene, be it literally (in Jody Lee Lipes’ beautifully intimate cinematography) or through the happiness of his company (like in a charming subway singing scene).

His lifestyle is achievable, although he is referred to as a “living saint”. The juxtaposition between him and Lloyd creates a thrilling dynamic, like a modern George Bailey and Clarence. Lloyd’s journey is not only characterized by his interaction with Mister Rogers: the film’s greater achievement is the recognition of the trauma as an inevitable but beatable curse.

Cooper is introduced as a slightly belligerent, usually un-PC bad daddy: he calls Lloyd’s wife a “doll”, urges him to drink and pulls unwarranted memories out of the dirt to evoke a reaction. Their reunification is inevitably confused: “Have you ever been so angry that you wanted to hurt someone?”

This could make room for a father-son Schmaltz Athon – but Heller knows better than teasing her audience with a sweet family drama. The key lies in translating Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue’s intelligent screenplay onto the screen – painting a sensitive portrait of an everyday family in repair without scratching sentimental inventions.

“There is no pain-free life,” says Mr. Roger. The difference is whether it is forced on us or whether we force it on ourselves – for the author at the center of this story, it is a mix of both. No one doubts Lloyd’s reason, but his intention to stay that way matches men’s tendency to suppress their bad feelings.

Trauma helps people become who they are. Minor or devastating, we are shaped by the experiences we endure. Lloyd’s fights in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood will speak to many out there fighting their demons (only a dream sequence makes the shark jump slightly). But when Heller’s film reaches its heartfelt resolution, your confidence in kindness could also be restored.

Do not close your sharpness, shape it, refine it, recognize it. Use your memories as a driver of progress. Like Lloyd, I myself wrote pen on paper to drive out my own mares. Remember: “There is always something to do with the crazy that you feel.”

