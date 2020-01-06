advertisement

Even before he took the stage to receive his award for his life’s work, the actor built up some memorable enthusiasm on social media.

Popular Hollywood actor and comedian Tom Hanks continues through another awards season – with five Oscar nominations and two wins, as well as ten Golden Globe nods and four wins. This is a star who knows the score – the “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” stars could take a slight break at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday.

While the actor was nominated in the Best Appearance category by an actor in a supporting role in a movie for his appearance in Marielle Heller’s latest feature film, Hanks knew that he would deviate from the ceremony with at least one great success: Cecil B. DeMille Award, announced in late 2019. (His other category had to be announced before the DeMille award, so Hanks probably still had some nerve to work through.)

Even before he got on the stage at the Beverly Hilton to receive his award, he was kind of a meme by Charlize Theron (who expressed a deep, lifelong love for Hanks’ comedy classic “Splash”) and a wide-ranging one become social media. Strengthened by his expressive face and a camera crew that seemed to love to meet Hanks in all sorts of wild moments (starting with Ricky Gervai’s opening monologue without color and without slacking off), the actor already dominated social life chatting media before it was time for it was to accept his honor.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award, the version of a lifelong performance award from the HFPA, is given to recipients for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”. For “everyone” Hanks the reason for his honor is clear and for Theron himself proclaimed: “He simply makes the world a better place.”

Hanks accepted his award after a room-wide standing ovation and opened with a good hour. “How many people in this room have a clip pack of” The Love Boat “?” Hanks joked before singing a few lines from the indelible title song on the classic TV show. The actor was quickly constipated before pointing to his family-filled table in the ballroom, including his colleague, Ms. Rita Wilson. “A man is blessed with a family sitting in the front,” said Hanks.

Hanks loved to honor the whole family and turned to the inevitable: a small master class of what he learned in his many years as an actor and his decades of work in Hollywood. From practical notes that always showed up on time to short-lived questions like finding a way to tell the truth in your work, Hanks used his time to give all sorts of advice.

But above all: Hanks pleaded for theft. Within reason! In a fun way! A creative way!

“You’re a fool if you don’t steal from everyone you’ve ever worked with, and I’ve stolen from people who only need a name like Meryl, like Denzel, like Antonio, like Meg, like Julia like Sally Field Hanks said. He added, “I’ve also gotten better by looking at examples of the greatest actors that have ever stepped on the stage,” and cited a variety of stars including Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Holland Taylor and Peter Scolari.

Finally, Hanks encouraged his co-designers to take risks (provided they know their text back and forth), even if it doesn’t always work. “If it stinks, they won’t use it,” said Hanks. “When the time comes, you have to hit the mark, you have to go there.”

The award, named after the legendary director of films such as “The King of Kings”, “Samson and Delila” and “The Ten Commandments”, was first awarded in 1952 and has been awarded continuously since then, with the exception of the films from 1976 and 1976 at 2008 ceremonies to whom it was not given to anyone.

Other Cecil B. DeMille award winners over the decades have been George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington and Robin Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges and many more.

Earlier in the evening, Ellen DeGeneres received the second Golden Globe Prize for special television performances, the very appropriately named Carol Burnett Prize. The multifaceted comedian, actress and presenter started her “Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2003. The series aired in May 2019 in its 3,000th episode and received 63 Daytime Emmy Awards during its tenure, including 11 for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show.

This year’s 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton. The full list of Golden Globe winners can be found here.

