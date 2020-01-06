advertisement

Just before Tom Hanks was awarded the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening, a little nostalgia poured into his cross-career highlight role. “

The actor “Forrest Gump” was clearly affected by the relapse, because before he thanked his family and all the titans in the industry with whom he had worked in his long and successful career, he took a moment to make the room a great one important question to ask.

“Now tell the truth, can I only see a wave of the hand? How many people in this room have a clip pack that contains “The Love Boat”? He asked the hundreds of celebrities who were sitting in the Beverly Hilton ballroom. “Anyone? Charlize? No? You missed it.”

At that moment Kathy Bates, who was nominated for the best supporting actress for “Richard Jewell”, raised her hand.

“Come on, Kathy! And what do we have? All the best, ”he said, and sang part of the title of the series, which ran on ABC for nine seasons from 1976.

“Love Boat” follows the crew of the cruise ship Pacific Princess under the direction of Captain Stubing (Gavin MacLeod). The series, which was a fixture on Saturday night, was known for having a host of famous guest stars, many of whom were just getting started on TV.

Hanks appeared as Rick Martin in an episode of the legendary series in 1980. This was shortly before his breakout role in the sitcom “Busenfreunde”.

Bates appeared in an episode of “The Love Boat” in 1978 as Sally Allison, a newly married passenger who had some trouble with the marriage bed.

