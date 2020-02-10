advertisement

The team behind Parasite made history at the 92nd Academy Awards. The first film with subtitles to receive the Best Picture Award.

Only this big award would have been record-breaking, but the tense, dark, humorous South Korean thriller has exceeded all expectations. No fewer than four Oscars, including the best director and best screenplay for Bong Joon-ho and the best foreign language film, were awarded three Oscars.

However, when executive producer Miky Lee went to the Dolby Theater stage to say a few words after winning Parasite’s Best Picture, the stage lights were dimmed and shone instead on Jane Fonda, who was due to speak next.

The confusion in the theater was obvious. Dimming the lights would normally end a speech, but Lee hadn’t finished speaking yet.

Fortunately, viewers didn’t want Lee’s acceptance speech to be interrupted in such a disrespectful way.

The famous, lovable Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron, who were sitting right before the ceremony, instigated a song to illuminate the stage again. And it was possibly the best possible support I have ever seen.

The two stars shouted: “Up! Above! Above! On! “And raised his arms repeatedly to show that they wanted to hear the rest of Lee. Other stars quickly joined in and it was clear that they would not give up until the parasite production team flashed again.

The singing was heard and the lights came back on very quickly; Greeted by enthusiastic applause and applause from the audience.

Lee was smiling when she picked up the microphone and thanked director Bong Joon Ho, who won the award for best director that evening:

Hello everybody. I would like to thank director Bong very much. Thank you for being you and I like everything about him, his smile, his crazy hair, the way he speaks, how he walks and most of all the way he directs. But what I really like about him is his sense of humor.

I really, really, really want to thank our Korean film audiences or cinema-goers who really supported all of our films and never hesitated to give us a clear opinion about how they feel in their films.

This has never enabled us to be complacent, and the directors are kept under pressure, the creators are kept under pressure. And without you, our Korean film audience, we are not here.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee is “the number one mogul in South Korean entertainment” and leads an entertainment empire valued at $ 4.1 billion that helped create a new generation of filmmakers.

