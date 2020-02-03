advertisement

Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit in “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel to the iconic 1986 classic that helped him become a Hollywood superstar. But there is evidence in a new Super Bowl TV commercial that time is catching up with him.

Amid dangerous mountain air battles, we hear the voice of Miles Teller as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s Wingman Goose in the original film, who died in an accident. “My father believed in you,” Rooster says to Maverick. “I’m not going to make the same mistake.”

We also see Maverick continuing to fight old age to stay in the sky, although, as we hear an officer, his ruthless antics have long overdue for dishonorable discharge. Still, Maverick strives to face the spirits of his past and undertake a mission that may require him to make the ultimate sacrifice.

“Top Gun: Maverick” features Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris alongside Cruise, and Val Kilmer also returns as Maverick’s rival Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, who, unlike Maverick, has turned his wings to become an admiral. Joseph Kosinski conducts the film, which will be released by Paramount on June 26.

Watch the Super Bowl TV spot above.

“Mission: Impossible” – 10 stunts that make us think Tom Cruise has a death wish (photos)

No matter what the situation, Tom Cruise strives to make his films as realistic as possible. But sometimes it seems that he goes a little too far until Simon Pegg, his co-star in “Mission: Impossible”, says that the biggest difference between watching the stunts on the set and watching the film is that the audience “knows that Tom is alive in the end.” Here are some of the ways that Cruise has risked life and limb for its craft.

The Last Samurai (2003)

After eight months of intense martial arts and katana training, Cruise boarded a mechanical horse for a makeshift battle against co-star Hiroyuki Sanada. But a bug in Sanada’s mechanical horse caused it to go further than the crew intended, and Cruise’s neck almost collided with Sanada’s sword. Decapitation? Who should say that? But would Cruise have broken his neck if the sword had come closer? Quite likely.

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

In an armrest grip, Ethan Hunt stops a knife from driving straight into his eye. When it was shot, Cruise director John Woo was shocked when he said he wanted to be involved in the recording without any special effects. As with “The Last Samurai”, the blade has become blunt, but it is attached to a cable to ensure that Cruise didn’t need this “Valkyrie” eye patch eight years in advance.

“MI2” also had one of Cruise’s most famous scenes: the opening of the film in which Ethan climbs a cliff without any equipment. But while Cruise was digitally removing the equipment he used during the filming, he pulled a muscle in his shoulder while filming the scene, which included a shot of himself clinging to the sheer rock face as he went outside looked at the huge drop.

Mission: Impossible III (2003)

Three years later, Cruise worked with J.J. Abrams on a scene where Ethan falls off the Vatican garden wall while hanging on a brake cable that holds him an inch off the ground. In fact, the cable that Cruise was holding back from a bone-crushing encounter with the ground was held at the other end by a gaggle of strong crew members

Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011)

Ethan’s infamous attempt to climb the Burj Khalifa was an iconic action scene for Cruise and the entire genre. While Cruise was strapped in, he climbed, dropped, and spun around the 800m skyscraper for eight days to get the footage shown in the film.

Jack Reacher (2012)

Before working on Mission: Impossible, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie worked on this action film, in which Cruise did all the chase scenes himself. Yes, even the parts in which it bangs against walls and other cars. In “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”, Cruise used his stunt driving training to glide through narrow streets, while cameras attached to the windshield made it almost impossible to see the street.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

This is not a green screen. While attached to a seat belt that has been digitally removed, Cruise clings to the side of an airplane at takeoff. Cruise said that between the takeoff’s G-forces and the wind blowing his face, he almost forgot to speak his line while holding onto the plane.

In the underwater scene in Rogue Nation, where Ethan has to hold his breath for more than six minutes, Cruise didn’t have to hold his breath to film the scene as long as they could use effects and settings. To prove to the security team that he could be filmed for several minutes without worrying about him, Cruise learned to hold his breath for six minutes

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (2018)

In the latest film “Mission: Impossible”, Cruise changes from chases to helicopter hunts. In an interview with Graham Norton, Cruise said he spent two years getting his helicopter license and preparing for the scene that involved a close-up chase through New Zealand’s mountains with co-star Henry Cavill. “There was a point where I really thought … ‘At least I’m going to be killed by Tom Cruise. It’ll look good in the papers,” said Cavill.

And that’s not the only death-defying stunt he does in the film. At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Cruise explained how he jumped out of a plane over 100 times to perform another stunt sequence from the air while wearing a military breathing apparatus that allowed him to jump to such great heights.

