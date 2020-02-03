advertisement

Just in case you’re wondering why Tom Brady posted what he did on Instagram earlier this week has nothing to do with the future. Instead, it had more to do with Hulu transportation.

During today’s Super Bowl, the streaming service broadcast a commercial that was conceived as part of the massive “Hulu has live sports” brand. They have used a number of other athletes for this, including Baker Mayfield recently. Brady is the perfect person to support her now, especially due to the fact that he is one of the greatest celebrities out there. He’s also used to being in the Super Bowl because of all the different appearances he’s made over the years.

Will this be an effective advertisement for Hulu? Absolutely. It is relevant to them, part of a larger campaign, and tries to diversify the program and the attractiveness of the company. We believe that with the advent of Disney + and some other streaming services, Hulu is particularly keen to promote a larger number of programs for its brand.

Ultimately, we still don’t know whether Tom Brady will be on a new team beyond the New England Patriots or not – and we’re not shocked by it. We don’t think Brady will find out anything until later in the spring, mostly because he doesn’t have to hurry. He has also had a great career, so there is no rush for him to determine what he wants for his future.

Keep in mind that Hulu offers a number of other great programs besides live sports, including The Handmaid’s Tale and more. If you watch sports, you also get a few other things.

Although Tom says “I’m not going anywhere” in the end, let’s face it – would you really care that he advertises anything in an ad?

So was that a funny advertisement? Not exactly. This was mostly just a way for Brady to take advantage of an obvious advertising stunt. (Photo: Hulu.)

