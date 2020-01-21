advertisement

Tom Brady is in the Super Bowl for the first time since the Denver Broncos transformed him 23 times in the AFC championship four years ago and sent a limping Peyton Manning to the big game for his last hurray.

Still, Brady is the hit, even though the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Super Bowl 54 showdown on February 2nd in Miami.

advertisement

After working with Bill Belichick in New England half a dozen times in the past 18 years, Brady is on the verge of becoming the largest free agent on the free market since Manning visited everyone in 2013.

“I am open to this process and you know I love to play soccer and I want to keep playing and doing a great job,” Brady said to Jim Gray on his Westwood One radio show on Conference Conference Sunday.

“So I’m looking forward to what’s in front of me, whatever the future holds, I’ll take it with open arms.”

Brady, whose contract ends in March, has announced that he plans to play until the age of 45. He turns 43 in August.

When he leaves New England, Brady naturally wants to join a team that is ready to start so that he can set a record for the seventh Super Bowl title.

The Chargers, Titans and Colts could prove to be tempting landing spots for Brady, whose Patriots (12-5) had to face their earliest exit from the playoffs in Brady’s career when they were 20-4 on January 4 in the wild card round against Tennessee 13 lost.

Brady had reached the AFC championship 13 times in his first 17 seasons and was 9: 4 on the way to winning six Super Bowl rings. Three of his title losses went to Manning and the other to Joe Flacco.

Even though Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo, the avant-garde of a new generation of mobile mercury quarterbacks who have defeated the old guard, are preparing for Super Bowl 54, Brady’s status remains the biggest act as the NFL celebrates its festival year round One hundred years time.

SAFE BET

Another quarterback icon has been back in the news this week. Joe Montana issued a Super Bowl guarantee that is certainly better than Joe Namath’s famous pledge that the New York Jets would upset the much-loved Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl 3.

“You heard about me first. I guarantee that my team will win the SUPER BOWL !! Montana tweeted, playing 14 seasons in San Francisco and two in Kansas City.

OBJ’S LOW SEASON

Odell Beckham Jr. made more noise in the off-season than in his first season in Cleveland.

The former LSU star caused a stir last week in the national championship game between his alma mater and Clemson.

He was first captured on a video that interrupted the LSU band when he snatched a megaphone and basically got in the way. Then he was put to the test for apparently spending cash on the field after the game, and finally a video posted on social media showed Beckham’s buttocks during the LSU locker room victory ceremony at the Superdome suggested.

Beckham, 27, played for the LSU from 2011 to 2013 and was a first choice for the New York Giants. It was sold to Cleveland before last season. The three-time pro bowler played most of the season with a sports hernia injury that may require surgery. Although he was not entirely healthy, he played all 16 games and ended up with 74 catches for 1,035 meters. However, he only had four touchdowns, the least in an entire season.

The conspicuous recipient was fined by the NFL for wearing a luxury watch during a game and asked by officials to change his helmet visor and studs that did not comply with the league rules.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement