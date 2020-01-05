advertisement

After his last game with the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady said Saturday night that he was “unlikely” to retire.

“I would say it’s pretty unlikely,” Brady told reporters after his team fell against the Tennessee Titans between 13 and 20 in the AFC wildcard game at Foxborough between 13 and 20. “Hopefully unlikely.”

The 42-year-old Brady, who is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career, otherwise declined to speculate about his future.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen and I won’t predict,” said Brady. “At this point, nobody has to make decisions. I love to play soccer. I love to play for this team. I loved playing for this team for two decades and winning lots of games. Again, I don’t know what it looks like to get ahead, so let’s just take it every day. “

When asked about the possibility of bringing Brady back next season, head coach Bill Belichick replied, “Right now we just finished the game, so we’re going to focus on this game now, okay.”

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is patted on the chest by his Tennessee Titans colleague Ryan Tannehill after the AFC wildcard playoff game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: CJ Gunther / EPA

If it was Brady’s last game with the Patriots, his last pass was a touchdown interception. After New England returned to the one-yard line 15 seconds ahead and 13 to 14 seconds behind, Brady’s passport was flipped and intercepted and ran back nine meters to score a goal from Logan Ryan.

When asked what he thought of the play, Brady replied, “It happens when you throw the ball. I wish it was a 99-yard touchdown, but it wasn’t.”

Brady ended 20 out of 37 for 209 yards in defeat. The crowd greeted him with a loud roar when he first came out of the tunnel before the game, and many brought along signs asking him to stay with the patriots.

The 20-year-old veteran ended the regular season with 60.8 percent of his passes for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His graduation percentage was the lowest mark since 2004 and his average yards per attempt (6.6) was the lowest since 2002. For the first time since 2008 when he ripped his ACL in the first week of 2008, he missed a Pro Bowl -Select the season.

Brady was an election in round six in 2000 and has 74,571 passes, 541 touchdown passes and 179 interceptions in 285 career games (283 starts). In the all-time lists for mileage (77,416) and touchdowns (547), he is only behind Drew Brees.

