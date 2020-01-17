advertisement

Tom Brady has been synonymous with the AFC championship for two decades.

He played thirteen times for the Lamar Hunt Trophy, won nine times, and overcame MVP Patrick Mahomes in overtime by defeating Blake Bortles in a classic comeback, denying Andrew Luck and Philip River’s trips to the Super Bowl, and twice Ben Roethlisberger and Kordell Stewart failed once and shared two games with Joe Flacco.

He defeated Peyton Manning once, but lost three times to his rival in the conference title game.

Sunday’s showdown between the thrown-back Tennessee Titans (11-7) and the best-occupied Kansas City Chiefs (13-4) is the first AFC championship game since 2010 that doesn’t focus on Brady and Bill Belichick’s scowl.

It is also the first time since 2002 that the AFC championship does not include Brady, Manning or Roethlisberger.

The main attractions this time are the titan’s bulldozers on Derrick Henry, the man most responsible for ending New England’s supremacy and trampling high hopes in Baltimore after All-Pro Lamar Jackson’s position in 2019 like none another quarterback has played in the league’s first 100 years.

Acting league MVP Mahomes showed an astonishing 51: 7 response to the 24-0 hole that the Chiefs found themselves in the division round against Houston last week. The comeback in Kansas City was so successful that the Chiefs no longer have fireworks to shoot down to celebrate their landings at Arrowhead Stadium.

Before Brady made the AFC title game his personal playground, John Elway, Bob Griese and Terry Bradshaw built their reputation on the big games that secured Super Bowl appearances for the later Hall of Famers.

Two decades before he won two AFC titles in the front office with Manning as a quarterback, Elway scored five victories for the Denver Broncos, including classics like “The Drive” and “The Fumble” against the Cleveland Browns.

He won Super Bowls after his last two appearances in the conference championship and another with Manning, who defeated Brady 20:18 in the 17th AFC title game in the 17th and final meeting between the two biggest quarterbacks of the 21st century.

Griese led Miami to three consecutive AFC trophies in the years after the 1970 merger, including a win over Pittsburgh and Bradshaw in the only unbeaten season in the league’s history.

Bradshaw returned and won four AFC titles in six seasons, each of which was turned into a Super Bowl ring.

Jim Kelly won a record in four consecutive AFC championships in the 1990s, but 13 consecutive wins by the NFC representative followed.

Elway snapped the series with a surprise from Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl 32 after defeating the Steelers 24-21 for the AFC title and delivering the first ring for the acclaimed 1983 QB class that with 0: 9 in front was super bowls.

THE DRIVE AND DECEIVING

After Bernie Kosar led the Browns with a 48-yard touchdown pass with 5:43 in the Cleveland AFC championship on January 11, 1987 with 20-13, Broncos returnee Ken Bell was able to kick off a team-mate unable to cope Gene Lang recovered in Denver 2.

Bronco’s coach Dan Reeves was determined.

“Whenever you have John Elway as a quarterback, you have a chance,” said Reeves.

Elway stuck his head into the crowd and yelled, “Let’s go!” Above the noise of 79,915 roaring fans.

Fifteen games and 98 meters later, Mark Jackson dived into the end zone to catch Elway’s touchdown pass by 37 seconds, and Rick Karlis’ extra point made that clear.

Then, 41 seconds after extra time, Elway and the Broncos took command again and marched to Cleveland 15 with two passes over 50 meters before Karlis scored the winning goal.

“The day before a big game, you dream of doing things like that,” said Elway after defeating both the Browns’ favorite and the longest chances.

“This ride is probably something I can possibly do again,” said Elway.

A year later, “The Drive” Cleveland did not break the heart, but “The Fumble”.

The Browns were 38:31 behind at Mile High Stadium when Earnest Byner fumbled with Denver 2 a minute before the end and corner kick Jeremiah Castille recovered. Denver punter Mike Horan ran out of the end zone for safety reasons 8 seconds before the end.

“I was delighted last year. I feel deaf this year, ”Reeves said afterwards. “I know the Cleveland Browns feel terrible.”

BRADY VS. MANNING XVII

At the AFC championship game in Denver on January 24, 2016, Brady and Manning met for the 17th and last time.

“I don’t know if there will ever be or will be a rivalry like this again,” said Elway, who has faced Hall of Famer colleague Dan Marino only twice in his career.

Brady had won 11 of her meetings but split four playoff games, with Manning defeating him in the conference championship with the Colts and Broncos.

“These are Jesse James and Wyatt Earp standing on the street at noon at the last showdown,” said Joe Theismann before the game.

Manning was the last man on the pitch this time when Bradley Roby’s interception of Brady’s 2-point pass sealed Denver’s 20:18 win in a game in which the Broncos played Brady 23 times held the wall, more than ever before.

“He was unsettled,” said Broncos cornerback and former Brady teammate Aqib Talib. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone put so much pressure on Tom.”

CLASSIC COMEBACK

The first time Brady and Manning competed against each other in the AFC championship was January 18, 2004, and Brady built a 15-0 lead over Manning’s Indianapolis Colts on the way to a 24:14 home win.

They met again at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis three years later, and Brady built another big lead, this time 21-2 at the beginning of the second quarter, just to watch Manning Engineers make the biggest comeback in the history of NFC title games for a 38 – 34 Colts win that sent him and coach Tony Dungy to their first Super Bowl.

Joseph Addai’s 3-yard run with a 1 minute lead gave the Colts the lead.

Manning couldn’t bear to watch Brady’s desperate drive as he looked up from the sidelines when he heard the crowd at the RCA Dome go wild after Marlin Jackson intercepted him.

“I said a little prayer on this last trip,” Manning said. “I don’t know if you should pray for something like that, but I did say a little prayer.”

CHILLY CHARGERS

Forrest Gregg, coach of Cincinnati Bengals, called the Freezer Bowl – a 27-7 win against the San Diego Chargers on January 2, 1982 – worse than the Ice Bowl on December 31, 1967, when he was an Packers offensive lineman Cold weather game in NFL history.

The Ice Bowl was colder – minus 13 degrees when kick-off with a chill of minus 48 – but the 35 mph wind gusts in Cincinnati 15 years later made minus 9 degrees appear like minus 59.

“The ball is frozen, the laces are razor-sharp – the passports cut the hands of the recipients, but they don’t bleed because it’s so cold,” recalled Hank Bauer, who was then the star of a Chargers special team and later a team broadcaster was. “It was just too cold to play soccer.”

Chargers were exhausted after playing the NFL’s most remembered warm weather game the week before, a 41:38 win in Miami. Chargers short Kellen Winslow was helped off the field several times in the heat and humidity of the 80s, but 13 passes were intercepted and a field goal attempt was blocked.

“I’ve never felt so close to death,” said Winslow.

A week later, Winslow caught the only touchdown pass Dan Fouts had thrown. A week after sweating in Florida, icicles hung from his beard.

