BOSTON – Whether Tom Brady will return next season as the New England Patriots quarterback is still open. But the 42-year-old gave another indication on Wednesday that he had not yet played football.

In an Instagram post to fans, Brady said that after a season in which the Patriots failed to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015, “I have more to prove”.

“Failure is inevitable in both life and football,” he wrote. “You don’t always win. However, you can learn from this failure, recover with great enthusiasm and stand back in the arena. “

The New England season ended with a 20:13 defeat in the wildcard round against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Most Valuable Player of the NFL title game and three-time winner of the MVP League. For the first time in his career, he could become an unrestricted free agent when his contract ends in March.

This has prompted team owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick to either bring Brady back for his 21st season or to watch the franchise’s greatest player leave the only team he has called home.

Belichick said this week that there is no set schedule to clarify Brady’s status, but he admitted that his case is unusual.

“Everyone is different,” said Belichick. “Tom is definitely an icon in this organization. And nobody respects Tom more than I do. “

