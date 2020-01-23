advertisement

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Fatalities rose to 20 on Thursday after a volcanic eruption on New Zealand’s White Island last month after two missing people were officially declared dead.

The two people were Hayden Marshall-Inman from New Zealand and Winona Langford from Australia, the police said.

Locals sing during sunrise as they wait for victims to return after the White Island eruption on December 13, 2019 in Whakatane, New Zealand. (AP Photo / Mark Baker)

“The senior coroner decided that both Winona and Hayden had died on White Island,” said John Tims, a deputy police commissioner, in a statement.

From the official list of 20 deaths, 18 people died in New Zealand and two died in hospitals in Australia.

Survivors of the 47 people, especially tourists, who were on or near the volcano at the time of the December 9 eruption are still being hospitalized for severe burns in both countries.

Official investigations into the New Zealand outbreak and response will take up to a year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

By Praveen Menon

