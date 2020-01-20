advertisement

batteries

January 20, 2020 against Cynthia Shahan

advertisement

The Rocky Mountain Institute recently had a report on batteries that power the era of clean electrification. Batteries have made enormous progress in recent years and there are still more diverse battery developments underway. Companies will at some point start using different battery technologies than lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries.

RMI reports: “A world that is increasingly electrified and dominated by Li-ion batteries will offer significant new market opportunities in the longer term for other emerging battery technologies approaching commercial readiness.” There are possibilities for battery storage in various areas that have only been on the horizon for a while.

A new article, “Potassium-powered rechargeable batteries: an effort for a more sustainable environment,” from the Tokyo University of Science explains the possibility and the advancement of a potentially promising chemistry that also brings some ecological benefits. “Replacing lithium in rechargeable batteries with a more abundant material such as potassium can help us develop a more environmentally-friendly energy source.”

Prof. Shinichi Komaba, along with Prof. M. Stanley Whittingham, who won a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2019, has been working on this topic for more than ten years and published an assessment of sodium ion batteries in 2014. The assessment has been highly quoted, with more than 2,000 quotes in the past 5 years.

Prof Komaba and staff have since examined potassium ion batteries (K-ion batteries) in detail. Tokyo University of Science reports that the use of potassium ion batteries is quite hopeful because of their comparable performance to lithium ion batteries, or even better performance. They are also non-toxic and rely on abundant materials.

Just published on January 15, 2020, with an extraordinary amount of details, the research of Prof Komaba’s team was published in a comprehensive review published in Chemical Reviews. “Having extensive volumes of previous research on KIBs and all the insight gained summarized in one article is of tremendous value to anyone interested in deepening this research topic,” Tokyo University of Science.

Allegedly their paper is the go-to report for everything related to the development of K-ion batteries.

“As shown by recent intensive research, KIBs are recognized as promising next generation candidate batteries because of their unique characteristics, such as cost effectiveness, high voltage and powerful operation,” explains Prof Komaba. “Further improvements in the performance of KIBs would pave the way for their practical application.”

Prof. Komaba is hopeful. “Research on KIBs, including electrode materials, non-aqueous / solid electrolytes and additives will provide new insights into electrode reactions and solid ions, opening new strategies that will enable the development of next-generation batteries.” His research group has also focused on super capacitors and biofuel cells, together with both lithium ion batteries and sodium ion batteries, all of which can find very important functions in a more sustainable society in the future.

Related story: batteries break through

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Cynthia Shahan Cynthia Shahan started writing by doing research as a socio-cultural and sometimes medical anthropological thinker. She studied and practiced both Waldorf education and Montessori education. Eventually a biological farmer, recognized AP and mother of four unconditionally loving minds, teachers and environmentally conscious beings born with spiritual insights and ethics outside of this world. (She could make more progress this way, led by her children.)









advertisement