We all remember when Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Tokyo Vanity pushed her friend Sierra out of her door for emptying her plate of fried chicken breasts in the sink. Sierra’s intentions were good, but his delivery – not so much. Tokyo was not quite ready to undertake the change of lifestyle of its friend, it is good, because something as dramatic as the weight loss should be tackled at your own pace.

It seems that Tokyo was at that time and brought about a change in health that produced excellent results. The rapper-turned-reality star (and entertaining girl as a whole) revealed her dramatic weight loss on social media and we couldn’t be happier or more proud of her.

Tokyo has worked hard in the gym and has the results to prove it. Using Body By Ted’s online gym program in Tokyo, she has several pounds and aims to lose 50 pounds in two months.

Tokyo has also changed its diet and is eating healthier. She credits Miss 404 Chef with her meals. Glad to see Tokyo making changes to make it look its best.

