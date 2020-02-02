advertisement

TOKYO – The governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, promised on Sunday to take “thorough measures” to protect people from the deadly corona virus ahead of the Summer Olympics.

At the opening of the $ 330 million Ariake Arena, which hosts Olympic volleyball and Paralympic wheelchair basketball, Koike said:

“I will take even stricter measures to fight infectious diseases. I have talks with senior officials this weekend to ensure the safety of people in Tokyo. The main issue is how to prevent the virus from spreading and how the test systems can be strengthened. “

Koike also asked people to wash their hands and wear surgical masks to protect them from disease.

Japan has warned citizens about unnecessary trips to China, where the outbreak started, and introduced new rules, including entry limits, to curb the spread of the virulent new corona virus.

The flu-like pathogen, which comes from Hubei’s provincial capital Wuhan, has claimed more than 300 lives in China. No deaths have been reported in Japan to date.

The health crisis has led to the cancellation of Olympic qualifying events in China such as boxing and badminton.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the travel warning for China will be raised to level two in the country’s four-point system.

The ribbon cutting for the Ariake Arena on the water in Tokyo makes the Olympic Water Sports Center the last of eight permanent venues under construction that are due to be completed later this month.

The new National Stadium, which was built for $ 1.4 billion, was unveiled last December after Abe tore up plans after the public was annoyed by the rising costs.

The Tokyo Olympics begin on July 24 and the Paralympics on August 25.

