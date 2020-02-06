advertisement

TOKYO – Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games tried again on Thursday to eradicate fears that the 2020 games could be postponed or canceled due to the rapidly spreading virus from China.

Tokyo Olympic CEO Toshiro Muto, who said Wednesday that he was “seriously concerned” that the virus could interfere with the Olympics and Paralympics, retired a day later and was at a press conference with representatives of the International Paralympic Committee more careful.

advertisement

“To avoid misunderstandings, I would like to say that the Olympic and Paralympic Games are taking place as planned,” said Muto, adding that people have to stay “cool headed”.

Craig Spence, spokesman for the IPC, was even more direct with the opening of the Olympic Games in just under six months – and the Paralympics in just under seven months.

“One thing I’m noticing right now is that fear spreads faster than the virus, and it’s important that we suppress that fear,” said Spence.

Japan confirmed 45 cases of the virus on Thursday, but no deaths were reported. Tokyo Olympic officials said they have set up a task force to focus on the virus, and have been repeating for a week that the games will take place as planned.

Despite the assurances, there are always questions from the organizers that they say they should contact the World Health Organization for advice.

“We need to put things in perspective and until the World Health Organization tells us otherwise, we will continue as usual,” said Spence.

The Olympic Games will open on July 24th and the Paralympics will follow on August 25th. Both events recorded record demand for tickets, which could shift the longer the threat of viruses creates uncertainty. The situation is similar with the demand for hotels.

Toshiaki Endo, a vice president of the organizing committee, said earlier this week that the organizers “are faced with all sorts of problems, including coronavirus infections, cyber security, and transportation systems.”

Some Olympic and Paralympic qualification tournaments around the world have been canceled or postponed due to the virus outbreak. Travel restrictions also complicate matters, especially for China’s large Olympic and Paralympic delegations.

It’s also about safely housing 11,000 Olympic athletes in the athletes’ village. At the Paralympics, the number is smaller, but still in thousands.

The Olympic Games were canceled during the war and boycotted in 1980 and 1984. The event has grown rapidly over the decades, driven by billion dollar television contracts and billions of sponsors.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement