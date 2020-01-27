advertisement

TOKYO – Hydrogen will be used for the first time to power the Olympic torch during its trip to Japan, organizers said Monday, as part of Tokyo 2020’s efforts to develop an environmentally friendly Games.

The organizers aim to offset all carbon emissions generated during the Games and also use the Olympics to raise awareness of environmental issues in Japan.

The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee said some stages of the torch relay will use hydrogen, which does not emit carbon dioxide when burned, and will also promote the ceremonial Olympic kettle displayed at the Games’ opening and closing ceremonies.

Hydrogen will be used to power the torch during its journey through the Fukushima and Aichi prefectures, as well as parts of Tokyo, with gas used at other stages of the relay.

“During its preparations for the Games, Tokyo 2020 has consistently promoted energy conservation and the use of renewable energy in order to support the realization of a carbon neutral society,” organizers said in a statement.

About 500 hydrogen-fueled fuel cell vehicles will also be used during the Olympics, which run from July 24th to August 9th.

Other initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of the Games include beds made from recycled cardboard in the Athletes’ Village, Olympic medals made from recycled consumer electronics and torches themselves, formed from aluminum scrap.

The torch relay kicks off in Fukushima on March 26 and will visit all of Japan’s prefectures ahead of the July 24 opening ceremony. (Reporting by Jack Tuarant; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

