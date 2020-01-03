advertisement

Toilet talk is usually not the topic that comes to mind when you think about important presidential talks. Foreign Affairs, yes. Shortages and inflation rates, okay. Taxes, annual budget, national security and trade, certainly. But no toilets.

But the current occupant of the White House ordered a low-flow toilets investigation and complained that consumers had difficulty making efficient toilets, showers, and other devices work properly. “People flush toilets 10 times, 15 times as opposed to once,” the president claims.

Energy-efficient devices are just one of many areas in which the Trump administration has focused over the past 3 years on rolling back nearly 100 federal rules for energy and the environment. Of particular interest to the Tweeter-in-Chief are the coal industry, the automotive sector and equipment.

The Trump mantra rejects clean energy in a rationalization that says something like: “People really cannot be bothered by the daily inconveniences associated with combating the climate crisis.” The US is a country of spoiled brats, it seems, and we can tolerate a bit of inconvenience to save life as we know it on the planet.

Trump’s generally improvised climate commentaries on social media and in straw talks are full of lies. He is nothing, if not consistent, in his thinking errors, while making claims about clean energy, considerably far away from the scientific evidence of the planet’s crisis today.

What is really frightening is that the regulatory movements of the Trump administration have gone in parallel with the energy-related messages from Trump. White House spokesperson Judd Deere stated:

“President Trump believes that you can grow the economy and protect the environment. While eliminating harmful and unnecessary regulation, this president has unleashed the American economy, provided greater legal certainty, achieved energy independence, secured water supplies and improved air quality. “

Doesn’t this Trumpian double speak drive you to shivers? You name it: he has attacked the need for wind turbines, light bulbs, energy-efficient devices, carbon-limiting fuel standards, electric vehicles, plastic straw bans and even low-flow toilets. How did we get here?

Wind turbines

Trump scolded wind turbines in a December 2019 speech to a conservative group in South Florida – saying that their construction produces “a huge amount of fumes” and that “windmills” (sic) are noisy, unattractive, and many birds kill.

“I never understood wind. You know, I know windmills very much. I have studied it better than anyone else. I know they are very expensive. They are made in China. And especially Germany. They are few made – almost none. But they are made – great when you are here – vapors, spewing gases into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right? So the world is small compared to the universe. So a huge amount of fumes and everything. You are talking about the ecological footprint – they are noisy, they kill the birds, do you want to see a bird graveyard? Go under a windmill one day … Why is it good to kill the bird population? And yet that’s what they do. ”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Earlier in 2019, Trump proclaimed his understanding of wind turbines, and mocked the president as a “great” or “profound” scientist for claiming that wind energy causes cancer. Sanders also described Trump as an “idiot” because he called climate change a “hoax.”

While standing in an Iowa field, Sanders promised: “The fact is that Iowa gets around 35% of its electricity from wind turbines throughout the state, which, incidentally, provides income for farmers who desperately need it. So, President Trump, try to get your act together again and try to tell the truth. It does not hurt. “

Light bulbs – a matter of personal choice and constitutional values?

Are you a Luddite and do you want old-fashioned light bulbs and halogen lamps? Well, you can have them. “If you love your light bulbs, you can keep your light bulbs!”, The White House’s official Twitter account. “The Obama administrator tried to limit Americans to buying more expensive LED lights for their homes – but thanks to President @realDonaldTrump you are going to furnish your home with whatever lights you want.”

The Energy Star division of the EPA outlines that certified energy-efficient lamps use up to 90% less energy than standard lamps to illuminate a room and last 15 times longer than previous generations of lamps.

Trump’s choice of light bulbs will increase energy costs by $ 14 billion a year and generate 38 million tons of carbon dioxide annually. Adjusting light bulbs was a goal of Congress in 2007 when it passed two-piece legislation that was later signed by President George W. Bush. The Natural Resources Defense Council said that the rollback of regulations could stimulate consumption with an amount equal to the output of 30 large power plants.

Trump is joking that environmentally friendly light bulbs “give you an orange appearance”.

Energy efficiency

Experts describe a focus on lighting and devices as the most cost-effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions related to climate change. Trump regularly quotes his personal experience instead of science to contradict the effectiveness of such approaches. He specifically asked for the opportunity to give his opinion on a pending adaptation to dishwasher standards that will be completed in 2020.

A crowd watched in astonishment when Trump explained that “women tell me” that they have to run their dishwashers repeatedly to get them to work.

EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler said his agency would review devices that Trump said were less efficient. “He asked us to look at it and we look at it,” Wheeler said. He reminded listeners that the Energy Department has the final say on mandatory rules for energy efficiency.

Prior to his appearance at the EPA, Wheeler was a lobbyist for Whirlpool Corp., the maker of dishwashers and other household appliances, with a focus on the Energy Star efficiency program.

If every clothing washer, dishwasher, and refrigerator purchased this year in the United States has earned the Energy Star, the department says the US:

Avoid greenhouse gas emissions that correspond to the emissions of nearly 270,000 cars

Save more than 1.6 billion kWh / year of electricity

Save nearly $ 540 million in annual energy costs

Save almost 30 billion liters of water per year

Fuel standards

The administration is also working on reducing national standards for gas consumption, a deal that the previous government has signed with car manufacturers calling for stricter standards for fuel consumption and exhaust emissions. The current government insists that these rules will make new cars, so that expensive ordinary people can no longer pay for them.

FactCheck.org has performed a number of data analyzes of a series of Trump tweets aimed at the automotive industry. They state that he said inaccurately that his fuel efficiency plan would reduce the cost of cars “by more than $ 3,000” and make them “considerably safer”. Even according to the analysis of his administration – which many experts doubt – he has pumped up the savings and it is wrong about car safety.

In 2020, the transport department and the environmental protection agency are expected to complete a rule that will increase the mileage for cars and light trucks by 1 to 1.5 miles per gallon until 2026 each year. Trump insists that the rollback will help strengthen the American car industry.

Electric vehicles

Trump’s strengths this year include completely unfounded attacks on electric vehicles, according to this method of sustainable transportation is less safe and less reliable than the transportation of combustion engines. In a tweet in August, Trump said that “Henry Ford would be very disappointed if he saw his modern offspring wanting to build a much more expensive car, which is much less safe and not working so well, because execs don’t want to fight California regulators . “

In a three-part series here at CleanTechnica, our own Nicholas Zart investigated ways in which EVs beat traditional cars in terms of freedom of layout of the drive, as well as greater flexibility and superior design of electric cars due to structural benefits. EVs have opened a safer future for transportation than with the combustion engine, including less damage than the ICE’s “outdated, inefficient, opposed piston system, which struggled to climb above an incredibly low 33% fuel efficiency.” Two-thirds of the average car gas holder is lost due to friction and escaping heat, so that people can cause damage in various ways.

Plastic straws

Are you a proponent of plastic straws? Then go to a Trump rally, where plastic straws are often seen for sale in protest bans.

Liberal paper straws don’t work.

Framed as a way to keep the government out of their lives, the plastic syrup stand is a practical way to embrace conservative values, said Doug Heye, a republican strategist and former spokesman for the Republican National Committee, to the New York Times. “Especially for its basis, it touches something that is tangible, that is tangible and that voters like,” he said. “It also touches on those broad themes of freedom and freedom and the violation of government in people’s daily lives.”

Every day, people in the US use plastic straws and throw them away almost immediately. According to Australian scientists Denise Hardesty and Chris Wilcox, 7.5 million straws are passing through the US alone. They estimate that as many as 8.3 billion straws can be found on the world’s coastlines. The plastic waste that is thrown into the sea every year can kill as many as 1,000,000 marine animals. Even if a stray straw does not find its way into the mouth or nose of a marine animal, plastic is not biodegraded like organic material, but it disintegrates into smaller and smaller pieces that hide the ocean and are consumed by marine life.

Final thoughts about Trump’s Clean Energy Toilet Talk

While democratic candidates are crying out for a Green New Deal that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions to prevent the worst effects of climate change and create a clean energy population across social and racial lines, the current White House resident continues to look back. longing for a nostalgic period of American energy. Instead, Bill McKibben, founder of 350.org, describes in 2017 how, for example, sun and wind produced only 6% of the world’s electricity supply, but they accounted for 45% of supply growth.

That sense of economic potential in line with the transition to renewable energy (RE) is imperative if we want to move to a carbon-free world. As the cost of solar and wind energy continues to fall by around 20% annually with each doubling of capacity, RE will represent all growth. McKibben says it is then that we will reach the maximum use of fossil fuels, not because they are nearly empty, but because renewable energy sources will become the preferred choice.

Why don’t you listen, Donald J. Trump?

