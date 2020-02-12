advertisement

A one-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after being bitten by a dog in Long Eaton.

The girl is in “serious condition” after the attack on Beech Avenue.

Police were called to the scene yesterday at 5:40 p.m.

Doctors treated the girl at home and then rushed her to the hospital.

The police remained at the scene this morning.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said, “Officers were called to a Long Eaton home yesterday after a young child was bitten by a dog.

“Police and paramedics were called to a house on Beech Avenue at approximately 5:40 p.m.

“A one-year-old girl was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital for further treatment. She is still in serious condition.

“The dog was seized by officers.”

It is the second time today that a dog attack has been reported at Long Eaton.

Earlier, we reported how an 86-year-old man suffered horrific injuries when he was attacked by two dogs while walking around the city.

Police sought public help after the man received two severe bite marks following the incident last Monday (February 3) in Meadow Lane.

The man was attacked by two German sheepdogs and was left very shaken by the events.

He will have to undergo a skin graft because of the damage caused to his arms.

