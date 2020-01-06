advertisement

Joker actually had very little to do with Bruce Wayne and Batman, but Todd Phillips threw in a retelling of the Wayne family that was killed for a reason anyway.

The director wonders what the bat in Gotham City that he showed on the screen might look like. Phillips told Variety that a Batman in his world is something he would like to see explored.

Ironically, he called his New York gotham “beautiful” and said:

“It’s a beautiful Gotham. I would like to see someone attack Batman from this Gotham.”

Unfortunately, Phillips does not suggest that he would in any way make a Batman film that takes place in the same world as Joker. Like Damon Lindelof, when it comes to Watchmen’s second season, he’s steadfast in what someone else should do.

All Phillips was up to was what kind of Batman Joker’s city and society would create:

“I’m not saying I’m going to do that. What interested me in including Batman in our film was,” What kind of Batman does Gotham do? “That’s all I meant by it.

Phillips denied meeting with studio managers for a sequel, but the question could be answered. Regardless of what he meant, his idea has to wait.

Warner Bros. focuses on The Batman, co-written and directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson. In its own continuity, it will be the film that starts the Dark Knight again. If all goes well, Pattinson will be our caped crusader for much of the near future.

Given The Batman, other DC franchises will operate autonomously and do their own thing, as Jason Momoa put it in relation to Aquaman 2, and bring the Justice League band together for a future team.

WB made it clear that they are moving away from a networked DC Extended Universe, although they have not yet stalled the entire continuity of Zack Snyder.

Wonder Woman 1984 takes place in the continuity established during the Snyder era, and the Snyder Cut of Justice League may be completed and released.

Joker was nominated for several Golden Globes and won the Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and the Best Original Score (Hildur Guðnadóttir) on Sunday evening. The Blu-ray release is Tuesday.

