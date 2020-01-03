advertisement

“Joker” introduces moviegoers to a young Bruce Wayne played by Dante Pereira-Olson, and Phillips would love to see another filmmaker pick up the story thread.

Todd Phillips ‘”Joker” script makes it clear that his comic drama is not in Warner Bros.’ larger DC Extended Universe exists (which includes films like “Justice League”, “Wonder Woman” and “Aquaman”), but what? When “Joker” launched his own film universe? Phillips was clearly concerned with this question when he spoke to Variety at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Phillips showed interest in a project that deals with Batman in the “Joker” universe. “Joker” played Dante Pereira-Olson as a young Bruce Wayne and culminated in the death of his parents, who were murdered in the uprising triggered by Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck / Joker. The “Joker” ending puts Bruce on his comic strip to become a Batman.

“It’s a beautiful Gotham. I would like to see someone attack Batman from this Gotham,” said Phillips. “I’m not saying I will. What interested me in including Batman in our film was: “What kind of Batman does Gotham do?” That’s all I meant by it.

Robert Pattinson will appear as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ 2021 comic tent poles “The Batman”. The actor, who was recently enthusiastic about “The Lighthouse”, sparked theories in September that his Bruce Wayne could be the same Bruce Wayne moviegoer, see “Joker”. Pattinson gave an interview and asked the reporter to withdraw a quote about “Joker” and Joaquin Phoenix, prompting some to believe that Pattinson’s Batman and Phoenix ‘”Joker” could cross over in a future movie. Phillips blunted this theory a few days later with “No, definitely not.”

Phillips was at this year’s Palm Springs International Film Festival as the winner of the Variety Creative Impact in Directing Award. The filmmaker is nominated for Best Director alongside Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Sam Mendes and Bong Joon Ho at the Golden Globe Awards this Sunday. Phillips was open to the idea of ​​a sequel to “Joker”, although neither he nor Warner Bros. had any official discussions about the next episode. Joker has earned over $ 1 billion at the global box office, making it the top-selling R-rated release in history (adjusted for inflation).

