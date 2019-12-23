advertisement

From the beginning it was made clear that Joker is an independent story of origin, which takes place in a separate continuity from Elseworlds. It wouldn’t have anything to do with it, not The Batman and no comic canon. This did not stop speculation – or many have not yet come to the conclusion – that Arthur Fleck is the real joker who becomes the crusader’s arch nemesis.

Director Todd Phillips doesn’t keep things straight and doesn’t openly choose a side. Conversely, in a featurette for the film’s Blu-ray release, he reveals that he doesn’t quite trust Truthfulness and the stories he tells. Phillips says the following in the behind-the-scenes documentary, Joker: Vision & Fury:

“There are many ways to watch the film. It couldn’t be a joker. This is just a version of a joker origin. It’s just the version this guy tells a mental hospital in this room. I don’t know he’s the most reliable Is the narrator of the world. Do you know what I’m saying? “

Here he follows the logic of a theory that Joker is narratively comparable to Christopher Nolan’s memento. You cannot believe everything the main character tells you or what you see.

There are many theories about jokers. That Fleck is a patient at Arkham State Hospital who invented everything is one. Another example addresses a lot that has changed in the two hours of the film – including the murder of Murray Franklin on live television – and inspires a rebellion or imitator to become the clown Prince of Crime who plagues Gotham.

Probably no one foresaw that Joker would spark so much discussion. Star Joaquin Phoenix summed it up for the Los Angeles Times in November:

“I don’t know if I did it any Expectancy. Seriously, Todd and I were just trying to do something that didn’t end our careers. “

He also told The Times that he thought Arthur Fleck was the real article, but stressed that this was just his opinion. All interpretations apply to Phoenix, since he regards the Joker traditions as “interactive”.

Phoenix said:

“It was super interesting how people react to the film and what they see – and all of these answers apply to me. Usually you have to answer these questions. But that’s really participative and interactive. It’s up to the audience. “

He went on to say that he would prefer not to “ruin” anyone’s perspective:

“It’s so rare, especially with a big studio film, and I don’t want to ruin it by saying, ‘No, that’s what it is. ‘There are so many different ways for me to see this character and his experience that I don’t think you can come up with a certain meaning. “

Todd Phillips is definitely not committed to a specific meaning and wants to keep the audience informed. That’s for sure. “Maybe Joaquin’s character inspired the joker,” Phillips said in another conversation with the LA Times. “You don’t really know.”

Similarly, Phillips said to Empire in late October, “The idea is that you don’t like answering these questions because it’s nice to see the different things people take away from it.”

Joker will bring his narrative dissociation to Blu-ray on January 7th. It is already available in some digital formats and is still played in some cinemas.

What is your theory Is Arthur Fleck the only wild card? Let us know what you have to say below.

