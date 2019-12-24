advertisement

The “Joker” director and co-director has important information for everyone who is a little confused by the end.

Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros.

(Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers about the end of Todd Phillips’ “Joker”.)

It has been well over two months since Todd Phillips’ “Joker” debuted in theaters and topped the boxing charts worldwide. Fans have spent a lot of time uncovering the secrets of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) since the film’s opening, including an ambiguous ending scene in which the character is locked up in a mental hospital. Was Arthur just institutionalized or was he really at Arkham Aslyum all the time? The ending suggests that the events that viewers see in “Joker” could only be a story Arthur tells a doctor, which means that nothing that is presented should be seen at face value as the Character is an unreliable narrator.

In “Joker: Vision & Fury”, a 22-minute look behind the scenes of the “Joker” home release (via ComicBook), Phillips explains the secret behind the end of the film. The director says one of the reasons he thinks Arthur may not be the ultimate Batman villain is because Arthur’s story is his version of the events told to the Arkham Asylum doctor. When the film was edited for Arthur in Arkham, he was there all the time and relived his version of the story.

“There are many ways to watch the film,” said Philips. “He may not be a joker. This is just a version of a wild card origin. It’s just the version this guy tells a mental hospital room. I don’t know he’s the most reliable narrator in the world. Do you know what i’m saying “

The fact that “Joker” is “only the version that (Arthur) tells in this room in a mental hospital” makes the final scene somewhat more concrete in relation to the place where it takes place in the context of the film. While Phillips has long claimed that Phoenix ‘Joker may not be the Batman Nemesis fan, Phoenix disagrees. The Los Angeles Times reported in an interview with Phoenix that the actor Arthur personally believes to be the real joker. The actor added, “But I don’t know. It’s just my opinion.”

Phoenix has received nominations for the Golden Globe and the SAG Award for its appearance in “Joker”. The film is also nominated for the Golden Globes in the categories “Best Film”, “Best Director” and “Best Original Score”.

