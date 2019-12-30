advertisement

The final draft of the script for Joker by director Todd Phillips and co-author Scott Silver is now available online for free. Deadline distributed their script as a PDF, which everyone can read and download.

Much of the page ultimately made it onto the screen. The opening scene in Arthur Fleck’s psychiatrist’s office is – word for word and blow for blow – the way it is clearly shown in the film.

Joker is an independent thriller that is not connected to any continuity or earlier representation of the character.

As those who have seen it know, it played in the 1980s and is similar to a Warner Bros. film of the time.

Silver and Phillips make this clear on page two with their short intro, which also addresses Gotham’s miserable condition and his class differences.

It is reading:

“This story takes place in its own universe. It has no connection to the DC films that appeared before.

We see it as a classic Warner Bros. film. The characters live in the real world and the stakes are personal.

Although it is never mentioned in the film, this story takes place in the past.

Let’s call it 1981.

It is a difficult time. The crime rate in Gotham is at a record high. A garbage strike has paralyzed the city in the past six weeks. And the gap between the “having” and the “having” is palpable. Dreams are unattainable and slip into delusions. “

As Deadline puts it, the authors “deviate from the traditional comic book depictions of the Gotham City maniac” and push themselves “into the psychological niches of modern life”, which can be found in Arthur Fleck.

They also deliberately kept things ambiguous from the start to avoid explaining stain or what is happening too much. “We wanted to leave some things vague and unanswered,” said Phillips to Deadline. “It was a clear intention from the start.”

Nobody predicted that joker would be plagued by countless controversies and critics right from the start before it hit theaters. However, what Phillips likes the most is the response to a line in Arthur’s notebook that is empathic for people with mental illness:

“I think a lot of different things in the movie really did affect people, and one of the things that struck me was the idea of ​​what Arthur wrote in his notebook: ‘The worst thing about mental illness is what people expect from you that you are acting as if you are not doing it “It was very well received by many people with mental illness who saw a little bit of themselves in the film, in Arthur or in his experiences in different ways. I’ve had so many people emailing me or posts on my Instagram: “This line is exactly what it feels like …”

Phillips continued:

“If you have a broken leg, people keep the door open for you and you clearly have an illness, but if you have an insanity it is a hidden thing. Even when people know you have them, they expect you to act as if you are not wearing them. They don’t see it on you and often they don’t see you at all. “

What about her?

The release of the screenplay also sheds light on the fate of Sophie, Arthur Fleck’s fantasy friend, played by Zazie Beetz.

We haven’t seen it in cinemas, but she was unharmed and left a gift from Arthur before it appeared on Murray Franklin’s show. He puts an envelope full of money that he got from Randall – colleague Arthur, who brutally killed him and shot him with a gun – in front of Sophie’s door. The money is accompanied by a magic wand made of flowers and a note that reads “On Murray Franklin Tonight – Pleese Watch!”.

It may be there for a sequel if that ever happens, as some hope.

“A BEELLYUN DOLLAR!”

Joker is a billion dollar film and the highest rated R-Rated feature. It also receives nominations for the award season and receives four nods from the Golden Globes (Best Feature Film – Drama, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Original Score by Hildur Guðnadóttir). Ironically, there hasn’t been one for the best screenplay, though the film won an award at the Critics Choice Awards.

We’ll see how Joker’s chances at the Globes on January 5th are too high. Critics Choice winners will be announced on January 12, one day before the Oscar nominees are announced.

Joker is now digitally available and will be available on Blu-ray in January.

And if you missed it above, you can find the PDF of the joker script here.

Leave comments if you want to read or download the joker script.

