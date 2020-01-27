advertisement

Since “Joker” won the main prize at the Venice Film Festival in 2019 last September, there has been controversy over whether Joaquin Phoenix portrays a classic character, the political message of the film, or the use of violence.

But as the discourse about the film wanes, director and co-author Todd Phillips says he has continued to focus on the impact on the audience – especially the depiction of mental illness.

“When I spoke to you about it in Toronto (in September), everyone was talking about violence,” Phillips told TheWrap editor Sharon Waxman, who spoke to Phillips as part of TheWraps screening series at The Landmark in Los Angeles. “What I didn’t know at the time was how this mental illness would affect people,” he said.

The film follows the mentally ill, failed comedian Arthur Fleck, who is repeatedly excluded from society and causes him to go insane and become the legendary Batman super villain. In many places, it is Gotham’s lack of empathy that spurs Fleck to violence, and Phillips said he caused a stir among the audience he spoke to.

“So many people came up to me, emailed me or wrote to me on Instagram: ‘I have a schizophrenic sister and I watched your film and found that I had to be more patient with her. I need to be more understanding, ”said Phillips. “Some people will ask if I feel confirmed at the box office … but honestly, thank God, it was never about that. We wanted to do something useful, ”he said.

Nevertheless, the director addressed the political reviews of the film, which Indiewire critic David Erlich described as a “toxic call for fuel”.

“Movies are usually a mirror, they reflect what is going on in society. And sometimes I think when you hold up the mirror, people don’t always like what they see,” said Phillips. Although the director the film’s politics consider progressive, “it was this strange Rorschach test. Both sides see it as an indictment against the other side.”

Phillips, who previously directed comedies like “The Hangover” and “Old School”, said his decision to retire from the comedy was inspired by what he saw as a dark twist in world events: “It had to do anything with Donald Trump. “

“I think what you notice when you get older and see where the world is going, you say,” God, you know, I am given these opportunities. So why not do something effective? “He said.” When Obama was there, I made three “hangover” films … but the world has changed drastically. “

“And when Bernie arrives there, I’ll go back to the comedy,” added Phillips with a laugh, referring to Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

“Joker” has proven to be a hit with the public, with a budget of $ 60 million that exceeded the worldwide gross figure of $ 1 billion and won the title of a film with the highest R-rating worldwide. It leads all films with 11 nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, including a nomination for best picture. This has led to speculation about a sequel, but Phillips said he was hesitant about the prospect.

“These people came up to me after the screenings because of the emotional resonance and the thematic resonance in the film. So what Joaquin and I said to each other is that if we could find a way to do a second one, we would have to find topics that would reverberate in a similar way. We don’t want to do someone with whom he is now the clown prince of Gotham and only does what he does, ”he said.

“Joker” can now be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Oscar 2020: See the nominees in all 24 categories (photos)

Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.

BEST PICTURE “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “Marriage story” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” (in the picture) neon

Best director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Todd Phillips, “Joker” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” (picture), Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Netflix

BEST ACTOR Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture) Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Warner Bros.

BEST ACTRESS Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture) Roadside attractions / LD Entertainment

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured) Sony Pictures

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (pictured), Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb” STXfilms

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY “Knife out,” “Marriage story” (pictured), “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “The Two Popes” (in the picture) Peter Mountain / Netflix

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY “The Irishman” “Joker,” “The lighthouse” (in the picture), “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” A24 / photo by Eric Chakeen

BEST FILM EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST COSTUME DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Sony

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING “Bombshell” (in the picture) “Joker,” “Judy” “Wicked: Mistress of Evil” “1917” Lions gate

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Fox Searchlight

BEST ORIGINAL SONG “I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4 “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (pictured), “I Will Love Me Again” by “Rocketman” “I stand with you”, “breakthrough” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” Disney

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “1917” (pictured, Dennis Gassner), “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Universal

BEST SOUND EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured) Walt Disney Studios

BEST SOUND MIXING “Ad Astra” (in the picture) “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” 20th Century Fox

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS “Avengers: Endgame” “The Irishman” “The Lion King” (pictured), “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Disney

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM “Corpus Christi”, Poland “Honeyland”, North Macedonia “Les Misérables”, France “Pain and Glory”, Spain (pictured) “Parasite”, South Korea Sony Pictures Classics

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I lost my body” “Klaus” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” (in the picture) Disney-Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT “Dcera (daughter)” “Hair Love” “Kitbull” (in the picture) “Unforgettable” “Sister” Pixar

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION “American factory” “The cave” (in the picture), “The Edge of Democracy” “For Sama” “Honey Country” Nat Geo

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT “In absence,” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” (pictured) “Life overtakes me” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha” Netflix

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT “Brotherhood,” “Nefta Football Club” (in the picture) “The window of the neighbors” “Saria” “A sister” Mubi

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9th

