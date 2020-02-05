advertisement

What do the most popular player in the world, the most expensive player and an Argentine who shares the opinion in Manchester have in common? They were all born that day.

Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35, Neymar 29 and Carlos Tevez 36 today.

And if it’s your birthday today, you’re in a top-notch football company. Three other legends of the game, spanning generations, were also born on February 5.

Barcelona’s Dutch star Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi and the Italian legend of AC Milan, Cesare Maldini (whose grandson recently debuted in Milan) were born today. And Adnan Januzaj.

Google says aquarists are more likely to succeed at school and even become famous. That means Januzaj will be world class every day.

The full list

Cristiano Ronaldo (striker from Juventus and Portugal, born 1985)

Carlos Tevez (former Manchester City and United striker, born 1984)

Neymar (PSG’s Brazilian striker, born 1992)

Cesare Maldini (former AC Milan player and Italian coach, born 1932)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst (former Feyenoord, Arsenal and Barcelona player, born 1975)

Gheorghe Hagi (former midfielder from Romania and Barcelona, ​​born 1965)

Sven-Goran Eriksson (former manager of England and Manchester City, born 1948)

Vedran Corluka (former Tottenham and current defender of Lokomotiv Moscow, born 1986)

Rodrigo Palacio (Argentine, ex-Inter Milan striker, born 1982)

Adnan Januzaj (ex Manchester United winger, currently born at Real Sociedad in 1995)

